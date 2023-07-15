Firefighters douse truck cab fire quickly

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie City Council got its first look at the 2023-24 draft budget proposal Monday night and will further discuss it at a workshop at 5:30 p.m. on July 17.

City Finance Director Pamela Woods went through the highlights of the budget proposal emphasizing it is balanced and has no tax increase.

“The department heads have streamlined their budgets and have said they would like to give a small salary increase to employees to help the increased cost of living,” said Woods.

Councilors took no action on the budget and will meet for a budget workshop Monday. The public budget hearing will be Aug. 14.

The city budget is divided into the utility fund and the general fund. The utility includes electric, water and sewer departments, while the general fund encompasses the remaining departments. Overall expenses are proposed at $21,805,000, which Woods said is about $600,000 above last year.

General Fund expenses – $10,157,990