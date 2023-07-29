SPORTS
Football practices start next week
Monday is the start of the practices for fall high school sports across the state of Texas.
To beat the summer heat, most Montague County football teams will be practicing in the early morning or late afternoons to try and limit the amount of time their athletes are exposed to dangerously high temperatures.
For Bowie, Monday’s practice will go from 6-7:30 a.m. The next three days will be an hour longer from 6-8:30 a.m. before Friday’s is a bit shorter at 7-8:30 a.m.
Following Meet the Rabbits later that night, the team will suit up in pads for the celebrated Midnight Madness practice open to the public.
At Nocona, Monday’s practice goes from 7-10 a.m. The next three days practices will go from 6-9 a.m.
On Friday, the team will flip it to late at night. Film and weights will start at 8 p.m. before practice starts at 10 p.m. and go to 1 a.m.
Saint Jo’s practices will start every day next week at 7 a.m. and go until 10 a.m. with some weight room mixed in.
Gold-Burg’s practices will be 7-9 a.m. the first three days of practice while the final two days will be 30 minutes longer.
One school that is sticking with its normal practice time it will have during the school year from the start is Forestburg. Monday’s practice will go 3-6 p.m., Tuesday’s will go 30 minutes longer and Wednesday’s until 7 p.m.
Thursday’s practice will be earlier from 1:30-4:15 p.m. since Meet the Longhorn is during the regular practice time. Friday’s practice is normal 3-7 p.m. before first full contact practice is Saturday in the morning from 8-11:30 a.m.
SPORTS
Bellevue launches first volleyball season
For the first time in school history, Bellevue will be starting volleyball practices next week.
Picked to lead the Lady Eagles into a new sport is Mollee Kirk, a 22-year-old 2019 graduate from Windthorst who got both her bachelor’s and master’s in business administration at Texas Tech University in four years.
She also was helping coach during her time at college at Lubbock’s Southcrest Christian School and had most recently coached her sister’s club team.
Despite that time put in, Kirk was not initially planning to pursue coaching and was instead working as an area manager at Amazon this spring before she was contacted by Bellevue, on a tip from one of her old coaches at Windthorst, to talk about its new volleyball program.
“I didn’t realize it was going to be an interview, but it was,” Kirk said. “They said they would get back with me in a couple of weeks and two days later they offered the job.”
After thinking it over for a time, Kirk accepted knowing she could have more of an impact on young girl’s lives than if she stayed on at Amazon.
Kirk was a multi-sport athlete at Windthorst, but her main sport and passion she poured 10 years into was volleyball. She was a middle-blocker who was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state third team and the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state first team in both her junior and senior seasons.
That playing experience along with the coaching experience she got in college will be needed as Bellevue is starting from the beginning as only a couple of girls in the program have played the sport at all.
“They are super eager and excited to learn,” Kirk said. “They listen whenever I give them critiques. They are excited for this new sport. The good thing about it is most of the girls are younger, like freshman or sophomores, so we will be able to build it so that in a couple of years when they are upperclassmen we can compete.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Magazine predicts football season
With football practices starting next week, now would be as good a time for fans to look through Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
printed every year since 1960, over the decades it has been the dubbed, “The Bible of Texas Football.”
No other publication does the exhaustive work of trying to preview all of the more than 1,500 high school and private school football teams in the state at once.
It also previews Texas college and pro teams as well as recruiting, but for a lot of communities, seeing their high school and player’s names in print as part of the definitive preview of Texas High School football is the big kicker.
Also parts of it are the little blurbs written about every team, which everyone wishes were longer or more in depth.
Some are longer than others, especially those from renowned programs and bigger schools that get regular regional coverage.
Some of it can lie with the coaches, who have to fill out and return questionnaires during a busy spring season while also dealing with athletic director duties. A lot of stuff can change from when that questionnaire was sent back in terms of kids moving in or out of the district as well as a different coach leading the team that fall.
Some of it can be reflected back to the Texas Football staffers, who probably have to write hundreds of previews at once with little information to go on some times.
All of this is to say, as highly regarded as “The Bible of Texas Football” is, fans cannot always take the high school previews to heart.
Besides the blurbs and key players mentioned, there are pre-season state rankings and district predictions.
Again, with little to go on for staffers for some districts and hundreds to predict, most are surface level guesses.
It’s not surprising in that sense Bowie is picked to finish last in the 3-3A division I district.
Coming off a 1-9 record last year, with Coach Tyler Price taking over and most of the team’s leading offensive skill players graduated from last year, this season from the outside will look like a rebuild of sorts.
Some of it might prove to be overblown since Price seems committed to turn around a program he grew up in and the team returning many key role players and lineman on both sides of the ball.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Locals honored at award show
Trending
-
NEWS8 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS7 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS8 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS2 months ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car