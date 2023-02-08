Team mottos are revealed

Practice for fall sports started this week across Montague County.

Now is the time players and coaches are coming together to try and figure out what type of team they are going to be this season.

Some coaches and programs do this by trying to set the tone with a message or motto that gets repeated and drilled into players until they believe it.

For Bowie, they released a graphic online featuring both boy’s and girl’s athletics with the motto “raise the bar.”

With a lot of new coaches coming into the program along with athletic director Tyler Price taking it over for his first full school year, the message seems clear. Whatever success Bowie has had in athletics across the board, the expectations for success will be to aim higher.

At Gold-Burg, new football coach Christian Healer says the team’s motto is “Six men one heartbeat.”

The volleyball team motto is a similar sentiment as Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said her team’s motto is “In union, there is strength.”

At Nocona, both the football and volleyball coaches separately and coincidently selected Hawaiian words for their mottos.

Football Coach Blake Crutsinger chose the word “Laulima” which means many hands working together for a common goal.

Volleyball Coach Kara Lucherk chose the work “Lokhani” which means the value of teamwork through collaboration, cooperation and unity. The thought that people who work together can achieve more and is inherent with oneness.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.