Gold-Burg ISD board names sole finalist for superintendent
Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees named Jonathan Lloyd the lone finalist for the superintendent and will now wait the required 21 days before taking a final vote.
Interim Superintendent Dean Gilstrap said the board made the selection on July 13 after conducting several interviews with candidates.
Jonathan Lloyd
Infrastructure needs dominate Bowie budget workshop
By BARBARA GREEN
Bowie City Councilors learned Monday night there are limited ways to increase budget revenue to help fund badly needed infrastructure as they reviewed and debated the budget draft for 2023-24.
All the council members attended with the exception of Jason Love. It was an opportunity for councilors to ask questions about budget requests and needs. The workshop lasted two hours.
Overall budget expenses are offered at $21,805,000 for the utility and general fund. Finance Director Pamela Woods presented the draft last week noting this is about $600,000 above last year’s budget. The draft does not include new debt service or vehicle lease details for the new year, but uses the prior year’s amounts as the figures are finalized.
The budget includes a 3-5% salary increase that would be administered by the department heads to their staffs based on merit pay policy. Health insurance is expecting a 12% raise and property liability and worker’s compensation will go up 15%, and those figures are being finalized. The city also is awaiting the arrival of certified property values in mid-July to put a final projection for ad valorem taxes.
On the revenue side there will be a rate increase for sewer rates which was part of an overall rate plan connected to repayment of the Texas Water Development Board $9.7 million loan for replacing 10 miles of sewer line. For base residential the rate will go from $23.90 to $24.86 the per 1,000-gallon rate above base will go from $4.16 to $4.33.
New employees will include those who staff summer recreation as the parks department tries to revitalize that program with 10 part-time workers. Previously it was stopped due to a lack of staffing. The fire department has asked for three new workers and one part-time person.
In finance, it has been sharing a worker with water, but has asked to make that person full-time. The police department also reflects the two new school resource officers that were added mid-year. The legislature has now mandated security officers at various levels based on district size.
There were questions about funds for improvements, additional staffing and how they were going to pay for some major infrastructure projects.
Draft budget proposal goes before Bowie City Council
By BARBARA GREEN
The Bowie City Council got its first look at the 2023-24 draft budget proposal Monday night and will further discuss it at a workshop at 5:30 p.m. on July 17.
City Finance Director Pamela Woods went through the highlights of the budget proposal emphasizing it is balanced and has no tax increase.
“The department heads have streamlined their budgets and have said they would like to give a small salary increase to employees to help the increased cost of living,” said Woods.
Councilors took no action on the budget and will meet for a budget workshop Monday. The public budget hearing will be Aug. 14.
The city budget is divided into the utility fund and the general fund. The utility includes electric, water and sewer departments, while the general fund encompasses the remaining departments. Overall expenses are proposed at $21,805,000, which Woods said is about $600,000 above last year.
General Fund expenses – $10,157,990
New county radio tower going up
The county’s new radio communications tower was going up this week in the precinct one yard at Forestburg. The 300-foot tower will have multiple antennas that are expected to improve radio communications among volunteer firefighters and law officers in this area.
The installers were moving right along as the new tower was expected to be completed by Friday.
