Draft budget proposal goes before Bowie City Council
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
The Bowie City Council got its first look at the 2023-24 draft budget proposal Monday night and will further discuss it at a workshop at 5:30 p.m. on July 17.
City Finance Director Pamela Woods went through the highlights of the budget proposal emphasizing it is balanced and has no tax increase.
“The department heads have streamlined their budgets and have said they would like to give a small salary increase to employees to help the increased cost of living,” said Woods.
Councilors took no action on the budget and will meet for a budget workshop Monday. The public budget hearing will be Aug. 14.
The city budget is divided into the utility fund and the general fund. The utility includes electric, water and sewer departments, while the general fund encompasses the remaining departments. Overall expenses are proposed at $21,805,000, which Woods said is about $600,000 above last year.
General Fund expenses – $10,157,990
New county radio tower going up
The county’s new radio communications tower was going up this week in the precinct one yard at Forestburg. The 300-foot tower will have multiple antennas that are expected to improve radio communications among volunteer firefighters and law officers in this area.
The installers were moving right along as the new tower was expected to be completed by Friday.
Texas power demand setting records
According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas the demand for power in the state high record highs two days this week as the heat continues to keep the nation in its sweaty grip.
After hitting 11 peak demand records last summer, ERCOT officials said usage hit a preliminary 81,406 megawatts (MW) on July 13, topping off the record from the day before which was 81,351 MW.
ERCOT staffers expect the record highs will continue through the weekend.
The City of Bowie water plant staff reported a high of 107 degrees on July 13 and 108 on July 14. The previous 100-degree day was on July 6 as the temperatures hover in the 97-98 degree range for the highs.
ERCOT states on its website one megawatt can power around 1,000 U.S. homes on a typical day, but only about 200 homes on a hot summer day in Texas.
The grid has issued a weather watch for July 16-18 due to the heat, higher demand and the potential for lower reserves. There is no expectation of an energy emergency, but conservation is encouraged where possible.
Firefighters douse truck cab fire quickly
City of Bowie firefighters were called to the scene of this semi-truck/trailer fire at 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday on U.S. Highway 287 south near the State Highway 59 overpass. The fire was contained to the back of the truck cab and there was no information on a possible cause. (Photo by Barbara Green)
