OBITUARIES
Herschel L. Boyd
September 4, 1946 – June 29, 2023
NOCONA – Herschel L. Boyd, 76, died on June 29, 2023 in Nocona.
Visitation was from from 5 to 6 p.m. on July 2 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on July 3 at First United Methodist Church in Nocona with Minister Valleri Sewell as the officiant. Pallbearers were Blake McNew, Lee Frost, Greg Talley, Hank Howard, Nick Mesler and Tim Meyer.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1946 in Saint Jo to Herschel A. Boyd and Lena Mae Griffin Boyd. He spent most of his life working for Texas New Mexico Power in various jobs from lineman to supervisor. He married Clara Fenoglio on Jan. 31, 1976 at the First United Methodist Church in Saint Jo, and together they had two sons.
Boyd was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He was a founding member of the Lion’s Club in Petrolia. He was an involved member and served on various boards of First United Methodist Church in Nocona. He also was a member of the Rotary Club in Nocona and a past member of the Nocona Hospital Board.
Boyd is survived by his wife of 47 years, Clara Boyd, Nocona; sons, Darrin Boyd, Austin, TX and Wesley Boyd, Bastrop, TX; four grandchildren; one sister-in-law; one nephew and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Solaris Hospice or First United Methodist Church of Nocona.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Wanda Lue Lindsey Sigman
March 2, 1929 – June 29, 2023
BOWIE – Wanda Lue Lindsey Sigman, 94, passed away June 29, 2023.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on July 3 at the White Family Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Burton as the officiant. Burial followed at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
Wanda was born March 2, 1929 in Bowie to Oscar Altice and Bessie Velma (Givens) Lindsey. On Oct. 7, 1944, Wanda was united in marriage to Hosey Tipton “H.T.” Sigman.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters; three brothers; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild.
Wanda is survived by her daughters, Marlene Green, Chico, Faye Wade and Dianne Hollis, both of Bowie and Betty Conner, Ardmore, OK; 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 34 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Mitchell and husband Tommy, Fort Worth and brother-in-law, George Green.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Arrie Odessa Hacker
August 15, 1939 – June 22, 2023
MUENSTER – Arrie Odessa (Mitchell) Hacker, 83, died on June 22, 2023 in Muenster.
Visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. on June 27 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on June 28 at The Church of Christ in Saint Jo with the Rev. Steve Chism officiating. Burial will follow at Coker Cemetery.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1939 to Floyd Boyd and Bertha Mae (Blakley) Mitchell. She married Freddie Joe Hacker on Jan. 4, 1977 in Sherman. She was the owner and operator of various leases. She worked at Russell Newman dress factory and also was a bookkeeper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Hacker; parents, Floyd and Bertha Mitchell; one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law and one son-in-law.
She is survived by her children, Donald Anthony, Magnolia, Basil Lee, Midland, Tressie Mae Lewis, Muenster and Arrie LaDonna Hacker, Saint Jo; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association at 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
Sandra Kennedy
January 3, 1945 – June 23, 2023
NOCONA – Sandra Kennedy, 78, died in Nocona on June 23, 2023.
A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on June 27 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Montague County with Jack McBride as the officiant. Pallbearers were Christopher Sterling, Cody Sterling, Jimmy Crow, Wesley Newland, Clint Pigg and Gary Johnston.
She was born to Willard Hugh Sterling and Clara Dlena Brown Sterling on Jan. 3, 1945 in Muenster. She was a homemaker all of her life. She married Joe Kennedy on June 26, 1980 in Nocona. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Kennedy; son, Shannon; step-children, Corky and Angela; sister, Brenda Hill; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Cemetery Association, c/o Ray Hudson, 108 Jackson, Nocona, TX 76255.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
Trending
-
NEWS7 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS6 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS7 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS1 month ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car