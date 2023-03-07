September 4, 1946 – June 29, 2023

NOCONA – Herschel L. Boyd, 76, died on June 29, 2023 in Nocona.

Visitation was from from 5 to 6 p.m. on July 2 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on July 3 at First United Methodist Church in Nocona with Minister Valleri Sewell as the officiant. Pallbearers were Blake McNew, Lee Frost, Greg Talley, Hank Howard, Nick Mesler and Tim Meyer.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1946 in Saint Jo to Herschel A. Boyd and Lena Mae Griffin Boyd. He spent most of his life working for Texas New Mexico Power in various jobs from lineman to supervisor. He married Clara Fenoglio on Jan. 31, 1976 at the First United Methodist Church in Saint Jo, and together they had two sons.

Boyd was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He was a founding member of the Lion’s Club in Petrolia. He was an involved member and served on various boards of First United Methodist Church in Nocona. He also was a member of the Rotary Club in Nocona and a past member of the Nocona Hospital Board.

Boyd is survived by his wife of 47 years, Clara Boyd, Nocona; sons, Darrin Boyd, Austin, TX and Wesley Boyd, Bastrop, TX; four grandchildren; one sister-in-law; one nephew and numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Solaris Hospice or First United Methodist Church of Nocona.

