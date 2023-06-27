Arrie Odessa Hacker

December 21, 1955 – June 20, 2023

BOWIE – Ken Dell Reynolds “Squat,” age 67, passed away surrounded by his family on June 20, 2023 in Decatur.

Ken Dell’s wishes were to be cremated and that his friends and family gather to tell happy and funny stories about him during a celebration that captures how he lived his full and wonderful life. A celebration of life will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 26 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Ken Dell was born on Dec. 21, 1955 in Bowie to Glenna Faye (Horton) and Warren Ray Reynolds. Ken Dell was a lifelong resident of Bowie. Ken Dell was part of the family business at Bowie Butane for 25 years, momentarily owned a motorcycle shop and then retired from a career at Texas Industries.

Ken Dell married Denise Ann Dyer on Aug. 12, 1972 and they spent more than 50 joyous years together. He always called her Deno and they enjoyed traveling together and camping. They traveled by car, plane, boat, train, sailing ship and motorcycle to destinations around the country and around the world, sometimes as a couple, sometimes with family or friends. They took the most pleasure in socializing with friends and raising their children and grandchildren together.

Ken Dell was full of life and always had a joke. He enjoyed many hobbies throughout the years. He loved hunting and fishing. He took many hunting and fishing trip to area lakes, Canada and Colorado with friends and family. He often could be found on a lake in one of the many fishing or pleasure boats he owned, and enjoyed years boating with his friends at Amon Carter Lake, Lake Texoma and Old Bowie Lake. Ken Dell loved to travel and traveled the world with his wife and family. He enjoyed water skiing, scuba diving, collecting guns and woodworking. He loved gadgets, tinkering and fixing things. Ken Dell knew how to fix everything.

Ken Dell was the first president of local chapter 64 of the Boozefighters Motorcycle Club, only the second chapter in the state of Texas, for many years. He was given the name “Squat” by his club and is known by this name to Boozefighters throughout the country.

Ken Dell has always loved sports. He excelled in Bowie High School as a running back and was truly a Jackrabbit in track. He continued to love sports throughout his life. He took pride in coaching several of his children’s baseball teams. He continued to watch sports avidly throughout his life.

Ken Dell was a beloved dad to his two children, Clay and Shannon. As they grew up, he taught them how to do anything and everything including riding bicycles, ATVs and motorcycles. He taught them to water ski, drive cars and boats, shoot, play sports, repair cars and more. As an adult, he could always be relied on to answer the phone and tell them how to fix it. He was PawPaw to his seven grandchildren, who he loved with everything he had and who looked up to him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenna Faye and Warren Ray Reynolds, Bowie; brother-in-law, Billy Cornelison, Irving and his cherished pets, Dinky and Poot.

Ken Dell is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Denise Ann Reynolds; children, Clay Reynolds and fiancée Belinda Garza, Devine, TX and Shannon Reynolds and husband Aaron Crosley, Lakehills, TX; grandchildren, Zackary Smith, Brandon and Payden Atteberry, Saylor, Marina and Seaton Reynolds and Madalyn Garza; siblings, Tonya Dorman and husband Larry, Sherry Cornelison and Reese Reynolds and wife, Brenda; his canine companion, Bo, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Everyone who met Ken Dell Reynolds “Squat” loved him. He will be missed by many.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication