COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Chamber of Commerce readies its annual banquet for Aug. 29
The Nocona Chamber of Commerce will gather for “Boots and Bling” on Aug. 29 for the annual banquet.
The banquet starts at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. at the H.J. Justin Community Room. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. There will be 25 tables available on a first-come basis for chamber members to decorate to promote their businesses. The best decorated table will receive an award.
Emory Roden will serve as board president in the new year.
The chamber also has been accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Volunteer Organization of the Year. Those awards will be presented at the banquet.
Call the chamber office at 825-3526 to reserve a table to decorate or to purchase tickets.
COUNTY LIFE
July Jam offers full day of fun with cruise, fiddle, dinner
It’s a full day of chickin’ pickin’ fun on July 29 with the third annual July Jam Poker Cruise in the morning followed by July Jam in the evening.
July Jam is a musical fundraising evening for the Chicken and Bread Days fiddle contest on Oct. 7 this year. Fiddlers from across Texas and southern Oklahoma compete for the champion title filling downtown Bowie will top-grade fiddle music.
Start the day at 8:30 a.m. in Bowie Plaza for the poker cruise hosted by the Piston Head Auto Club. Register and then the cruise will roll at 9 a.m. for a 60-mile route with three stops ending at the start.
The cruise is open to anything with a motor. Cost is $5 per hand with 50% of the proceeds going to the winning hand and 50% to the July Jam. Extra cards available for $5.
That evening return for July Jam at 6 p.m. at the Bowie Community Center. Tickets are just $12 for a fried chicken meal accompanied by fiddle music from many of those who compete in the October contest.
Hosted by Bowie Community Development, this evening also includes the sale of homemade desserts and jams. The silent auction also will feature many wonderful items – many highlighting the proud heritage of Bowie. Stop by the BCDB office at 101 East Pecan to purchase tickets or call 940-872-6246 for additional details.
COUNTY LIFE
Swearing-in ceremony Friday for new district judge
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Attorney Trish Coleman Byars of Windthorst, to serve as the 97th District Court Judge, replacing retired 97th District Court Judge Jack A. McGaughey.
Judge McGaughey retired at the end of May and applicants for the position sent their resumes to the appointments division of the governor’s office.
The new judge will serve out the remainder of the term which ends at the end of 2024, when it will be up for election. A swearing-in ceremony will be at 3 p.m. on July 28 in the Clay County Courthouse.
Byars has practiced law for nearly 18 years, originally opening her general practice in Vernon before relocating to Wichita Falls, where she has practiced a variety of different types of law.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Law officers take required school safety training in Bowie
More than 20 Montague County law enforcement officers took part in two days of new active shooter training conducted in Bowie at its school campuses.
Lt. Bob Blackburn served as liaison with the Department of Public Safety that coordinated the training which is required for all school-based law enforcement. He said ALERRT is a new advanced rapid response training, and while school-based officers are mandated to take it, he anticipated it may be required soon as part of the two-year training cycle for the state law enforcement licensing.
Bowie Police have been participating in active shooting training at its campuses for the past several years, which Blackburn said helped put them slightly “ahead of the curve” in some aspects.
“While it is required for SROs, some agencies are making it mandatory for all. The BPD special response team trains twice a month. This was one of the best training I have been in. It reinforces what we have trained in the past polishing it up,” he said.
There were nine officers from Bowie including all SROs, the chief, CID and patrol, two from Nocona Police, six from the sheriff’s office and several Department of Public Safety troopers.
Blackburn said it was a new mindset for old and new officers as years ago they use to “stage and wait for SWAT,” but now the immediate focus is to “stop the killing,” which is different than 20 years ago.
Trending
-
NEWS8 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS7 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS8 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS2 months ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car