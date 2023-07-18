COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Pool to close out season July 28
The Nocona community pool operated by Nocona Independent School District will be closed 7/19-7/21 due to staff shortage. The Senior Swim will still be on those days as previously scheduled.
The week of July 24-28 will be the pool’s last week of summer operation as the summer wraps up from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Excessive continues through Wednesday
Have outdoor plans this week? Consider limiting your time outdoors to the cooler parts of the day. Extreme heat & humidity will continue to increase the potential for heat-related illnesses through the end of the week! Comment below how will you beat the heat over the next few days.
Elvis Tribute singer performs to full house in Bowie (video)
Moses Snow performed as Elvis in a concert in Bowie July 14. A full house of enthusiastic fans greeted the young singer from Decatur. (Photo by Barbara Green). Watch for more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.
Spin the fun finder – The Guide Montague County’s Visitor’s and Newcomer’s Guide is out
The 2023 Montague County Visitor’s and Newcomer’s Guide is available in today’s Bowie News and next week throughout the area. We invite you to “spin” the fun finder to pick out the perfect activity to enjoy for a day trip, a weekend or if you’re considering a new home.
The Guide will be available starting next week at many locations across the county.
