Phillip Kaiser

July 10, 1938 – July 7, 2023

BOWIE – David Roy Rainey, 84, went home to be with Jesus on July 7, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 10 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on July 11 at Bible Baptist Church in Bowie with Rob Avara as the officiant. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

David was born July 10, 1938 in Fort Worth to J.C. and Bertha (Beaver) Rainey. He graduated from Carter Riverside High School in 1956 and married Shirley Feaster on Oct. 3, 1957. In his younger years he won the Fort Worth Soap Box Derby and went on to compete in the finals hosted in Ohio.

David served 26 years with the Haltom City Fire Department educating elementary school students during fire prevention week. He was heavily involved in the building of fire trucks with his best friend and comrade Robert Avara, aka Avery, and together they taught fire school at Texas A&M for many years. He also was involved in the design and building of the old fire station #3, later retiring as fire chief.

David was always working on his days off mowing a field on his tractor, pouring and finishing concrete slabs, helping his neighbors or building something. He loved his family, riding motorcycles, hunting, working in his workshop, camping and singing southern gospel music with the family.

He is preceded in death by his wife of more than 55 years, Shirley J. Rainey; parents, Jay and Bertha Rainey; brother, Charles Rainey and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

David is survived by his daughter, Laura Rainey Sproles and husband Charles, Bowie; son, David P. Rainey and wife Susie, Bowie; grandsons, Jason Rainey and wife Brooke, North Richland Hills and Bryan Rainey and wife Sissy, Poolville; granddaughters, Christina Karr and husband Scott, Bowie and Emily Reeves, Keene, TX; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Ella, Thomas, Ronnie, Colton, Samuel, Josh and Abby; sisters-in-law, Joyce Rainey, Hurst and Betty Feaster Fisher, Garland; brother-in-law, Buddy Feaster and wife Debra, Keller and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank Susie Rainey for the many hours dedicated to his care for the past nine months.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication