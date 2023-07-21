OBITUARIES
Phillip Kaiser
October 20, 1924 – July 18, 2023
NOCONA – Phillip Kaiser, 98, died on July 18, 2023.
A family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 23 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on July 24 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1924 in Nocona. He served in the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet from 1942-1945. He married Ruth Marie Broyles on Jan. 28, 1946 in Wichita Falls.
He is preceded in death by his wife; son, Rudy K. Kaiser; three brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Marie Baker; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Linda Faye Richards
February 26, 1942 – July 15, 2023
BOWIE – Linda Faye Richards, 81, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023 at her home surrounded with love.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on July 22 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Linda was born Feb. 26, 1942 in Hartselle, AL to Sardis Leo and Trixie Ann Henry. She married Larry Quay Richards of Waco on July 20, 1963. She was an extraordinary mother of four who instilled the value of a family bond. She was an incredible example of unconditional love to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and everyone she cared for. She was their rock. Linda also had a beautiful passion for reading and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents and sister, Lorrie June Denman
Linda is survived by her four children, Kirstan Stidd, Bowie, Dana Baker and husband Regan, Houston, Blair Baldwin and husband Glenn, Rockwall and Larry Richards Jr. and wife Anna, Spring Hill TN; grandchildren, Casey Richards and wife Renay, Sydney McGee and husband Taylor, Walker Richard and wife Savanna, Garrett Baldwin, Grayson Richards, Brayden Russiano, Campbell Russiano, Holden Russiano and Greyson Russiano; seven great grandchildren and sisters, JoAnn Davidson and Becky Joyce Hughes
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Jennifer Ashcraft
October 17, 1972 – July 11, 2023
WICHITA FALLS – Jennifer Ashcraft, 50, died on July 11, 2023 at her home in Wichita Falls.
A visitation was at 10 a.m. on July 17 at First Assembly of God Church in Nocona. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Billy Moore as the officiant. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jay Thomas, Roger Dyer, Lewis Thomas, Clarence Elliot, Kase Graham and Steve Kilpatrick.
She was born on Oct. 17, 1972 in Wichita Falls to Douglas L. Ashcraft and Carol Thomas Ashcraft. She worked mostly as a provider for Home Health and also at Red River Hospital in Wichita Falls.
She is preceded in death by her father, Douglas Ashcraft.
She is survived by her mother, Carol Keen, Nocona; sister, Pam Butts, Nocona; one niece and one nephew.
Memorial donations may be made to aspc.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
David Roy Rainey
July 10, 1938 – July 7, 2023
BOWIE – David Roy Rainey, 84, went home to be with Jesus on July 7, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 10 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on July 11 at Bible Baptist Church in Bowie with Rob Avara as the officiant. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
David was born July 10, 1938 in Fort Worth to J.C. and Bertha (Beaver) Rainey. He graduated from Carter Riverside High School in 1956 and married Shirley Feaster on Oct. 3, 1957. In his younger years he won the Fort Worth Soap Box Derby and went on to compete in the finals hosted in Ohio.
David served 26 years with the Haltom City Fire Department educating elementary school students during fire prevention week. He was heavily involved in the building of fire trucks with his best friend and comrade Robert Avara, aka Avery, and together they taught fire school at Texas A&M for many years. He also was involved in the design and building of the old fire station #3, later retiring as fire chief.
David was always working on his days off mowing a field on his tractor, pouring and finishing concrete slabs, helping his neighbors or building something. He loved his family, riding motorcycles, hunting, working in his workshop, camping and singing southern gospel music with the family.
He is preceded in death by his wife of more than 55 years, Shirley J. Rainey; parents, Jay and Bertha Rainey; brother, Charles Rainey and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
David is survived by his daughter, Laura Rainey Sproles and husband Charles, Bowie; son, David P. Rainey and wife Susie, Bowie; grandsons, Jason Rainey and wife Brooke, North Richland Hills and Bryan Rainey and wife Sissy, Poolville; granddaughters, Christina Karr and husband Scott, Bowie and Emily Reeves, Keene, TX; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Ella, Thomas, Ronnie, Colton, Samuel, Josh and Abby; sisters-in-law, Joyce Rainey, Hurst and Betty Feaster Fisher, Garland; brother-in-law, Buddy Feaster and wife Debra, Keller and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank Susie Rainey for the many hours dedicated to his care for the past nine months.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
Trending
-
NEWS8 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS7 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS8 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS2 months ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car