Traffic stop yields THC items, drugs; 1 arrested

A 31-year-old Ennis man was arrested this week on a traffic stop that led to multiple drug charges.

Bowie Police were running a drug interdiction operation U.S. Highway 81 shortly before 8 p.m. on July 25. A sign stating “Police Drug Checkpont Ahead” had been posted on the highway.

Sgt. Scott Parker said Officers Esteban Moreno and Travis Fuller both were working the operation. They observed a vehicle braking quickly and slowing down.

Moreno followed the vehicle into town where it turned into a parking spot in the 100 block of North Mason. The probable cause affidavit states the driver of the car failed to signal for a turn, which lead the officer to make the traffic stop.

Zacchaeus Jones, the driver of the vehicle got out and talked to the officer and Moreno said he appeared very evasive when asked where he was going and several other questions.

When the officer asked if a drug canine would alert on the car if he was called out, Jones reportedly said his girlfriend had smoked some marijuana in the car and the smell or residual could still be inside.

A probable cause search of the vehicle found multiple THC products, marijuana and other pills. Read the full story in the Saturday Bowie News.