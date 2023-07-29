NEWS
Child pornography warrants served in Bowie by Hood County officials
Law officers from Hood County Wednesday served warrants on a woman living in Bowie who was charged on complaints of promotion of child pornography and possession of child pornography for alleged incidents in Hood County.
Arrested at 8:44 p.m. on July 26, was Vanita Erlene Romine, 56, who reportedly listed her address as 424 Elba, which is the residence of her sister Linda Romine who operates a day care at her home.
Bowie Police Detective Josh Wolfe said he has little knowledge of the case from Hood County other than the indictments related to specific incidents in Hood County with a specific person that occurred two or three years ago.
“There is no evidence this suspect did anything here or any local child was harmed. She was staying with her sister, who told us she knew nothing about the allegations. Romine and their mother recently had to leave their previous housing and moved in with her temporarily we were told” said Wolfe.
The BPD detective added on Friday there is no current investigation and no allegations made that would open an official investigation for any crimes taking place in Bowie. Romine remained in the county jail as of Friday with $70,000 in total bond on a hold from Hood County awaiting bond conditions.
Property values released; await Nov. 7 election results for final tax bills
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Usually by mid-July county taxing entities have their certified property values and they have begun crunching the numbers calculating a possible tax rate.
While values using possible homestead exemptions went out to school districts this past week, Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson of the Montague County Tax Appraisal District says the figures are far from final as they have to await the outcome of the Nov. 7 Texas Constitutional amendment election, as well as send the school districts a value to submit for state funding so they can prepare their budgets and tax rates.
In the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election a yes vote would increase the homestead exemption only for school districts from $40,000 to $100,000 and apply to the tax year beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The homestead exemption was last increased in May 2022 from $25,000 to $40,000.
Haralson said the main question for appraisal district staff was how could the MCTAD-certified values to the point school districts issue tax statements by Oct. 1, when a major component of that calculation, the homestead exemption, won’t be known until after the Nov. 7 election.
After working with state officials, the appraiser said they will go ahead and certify the tax rolls for the county’s 16 taxing entities instead of waiting another week. This action will allow them all to at least start the process of setting the tax rate which has multiple deadlines.
Read the full story in the Saturday Bowie News.
Traffic stop yields THC items, drugs; 1 arrested
A 31-year-old Ennis man was arrested this week on a traffic stop that led to multiple drug charges.
Bowie Police were running a drug interdiction operation U.S. Highway 81 shortly before 8 p.m. on July 25. A sign stating “Police Drug Checkpont Ahead” had been posted on the highway.
Sgt. Scott Parker said Officers Esteban Moreno and Travis Fuller both were working the operation. They observed a vehicle braking quickly and slowing down.
Moreno followed the vehicle into town where it turned into a parking spot in the 100 block of North Mason. The probable cause affidavit states the driver of the car failed to signal for a turn, which lead the officer to make the traffic stop.
Zacchaeus Jones, the driver of the vehicle got out and talked to the officer and Moreno said he appeared very evasive when asked where he was going and several other questions.
When the officer asked if a drug canine would alert on the car if he was called out, Jones reportedly said his girlfriend had smoked some marijuana in the car and the smell or residual could still be inside.
A probable cause search of the vehicle found multiple THC products, marijuana and other pills. Read the full story in the Saturday Bowie News.
New 97th District Judge takes oath of office Friday
