OBITUARIES
Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Cole
December 3, 1931 – August 27, 2023
NOCONA – Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Cole, 91, passed away Aug. 27, 2023, in Nocona.
A viewing took place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 at St. William Catholic Church in Montague with Father Albert Kanjirathumkal, celebrant. Burial will follow at Montague Catholic Cemetery.
Barbara was born Dec. 3, 1931 to Lawrence and Letha Mersch in Fairbank, IA. Bobbie grew up in Fairbank. It was when she was working at Fort Sheridan’s Officers club that she met Bud Cole, her husband of 55 years. She traveled the world with Bud and family during his military and civilian career.
Bobbie was a huge part of Bud’s success in business as his secretary and assistant working for Safety Kleen Corp. When Bud retired from Safety Kleen, Bobbie continued as an executive assistant with Johnson Controls until she retired in 1995.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Letha Mersch; her husband, Bud Cole and sisters, Pat “Doris” Garvey, Kay Regenold and Mary Lee Kramer.
Bobbie was the matriarch of a large family. She is survived by Victoria Ann Cole, Gerald Lee Cole and Darla Driskell, Patrica Kay Simmel and husband Matt, Denton, Lawence Earl Cole and wife Conni, Highland Village and Ronald Patrick Cole and wife Judy, Round Rock; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Tina Ann Fisher
September 18, 1967 – August 25, 2023
BOWIE – Tina Ann Fisher, 55, passed away Aug. 25, 2023 at her residence in Bowie.
A celebration of life will be hosted by her family next month on her birthday.
Tina was born on Sept. 18, 1967 to Jesse George Fisher and Mary Ann Johnson-Fisher. She lived in Bowie for most of her life.
Tina didn’t have much but almost every time you saw her she had something for someone. It was never your typical gift but always a reminder that she was thinking about you. Tina loved her children and was very proud of them. Everyone who knew her will have their own special memory they will keep forever.
Tina has been reunited with her parents; sisters, Teresa and Tammy and her grandson, Jesse Jr.
She leaves behind her daughter, Jackie; twin sons, Jesse and James; 12 grandchildren; one great-grand baby and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Kramer Family Funeral Home.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Richard Charles Getts Jr.
July 30, 1941 – August 29, 2023
BOWIE – Richard Charles Getts Jr., 82, died Aug. 29, 2023.
A memorial service was at 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the Bowie First Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Martinez as the officiant.
He was born on July 30, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Richard Charles Sr. and Lady Irene Pender Getts. As a young boy, he moved to Tucson, AZ and grew up in the area until he graduated high school. He then served his country in the United States Navy. After his service he started a lifelong career with Texas Instruments, working in maintenance for 35 years. He was a member of the Bowie First Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Danny Wik, Nils “Sonny” Wik and Tim Wik.
He is survived by his wife, Eunice Getts, Bowie; sons, Sean Getts, Corinth, Timm Getts, Sherman, Bryan Ford, Allen and Alex Ford, Plano; daughter, Lady Meserve, Saint David, AZ and sister, Lady “Tina” Petri, Tucson, AZ.
Memorials can be made to the Bowie First Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Robert Lee Walker
December 25, 1944 – August 27, 2023
BOWIE – Robert Lee Walker, 78, passed away on Aug. 27, 2023 outside of Bowie. He passed like most cowboys want, at his ranch surrounded by his family.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 1 at the First Baptist Church in Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Tage Cemetery outside of Bowie.
Robert was born on Dec. 25, 1944 in Wichita Falls to parents Lewis and Hazel (Kersey) Walker and grew up and lived in the Bowie area his entire life. Robert met Pam Hill of Bowie and they were married on Aug. 29, 1963 — just shy of 60 years ago. He spent his life working in the oilfield as a mechanic and as a business owner of White’s Magneto & Supply for almost 30 years. Robert also was a lifelong rancher and cattleman and spent 45 years as a square dance caller.
Robert was a Member of First Baptist Church of Bowie, the Masonic Lodge #578 in Bowie and Masonic Lodge #454 in Henrietta where he served in many roles including worshipful master, and he also served on the board of the Tage Cemetery Association. He was a past president of the Texas State Caller’s Association. Robert accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 12. The joys in his life were God, his wife, kids, grandkids, work and working cattle.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings and grandson, Walker Stallcup.
Robert is survived by his wife, Pam Walker; son, Cole Walker and wife Brenda and daughter, Tracy (Walker) Stallcup and husband Craig, all of Bowie; grandchildren, Colby Walker, Greeley, CO, Trent Walker and wife Kali, Scottsdale, AZ, Jesse Walker, Krum, TX, Katie Stallcup, Austin and Kevin Stallcup and wife Aslyn, Oceanside, CA and great-grandchildren, Koren, Brynlee and Preston Walker, Blake Walker and two more due before the end of the year.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Tage Cemetery Association or the Walker Stallcup Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
Trending
-
NEWS9 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS8 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS4 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS7 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS9 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS5 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash