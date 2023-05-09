May 11, 1937 – August 20, 2023

MUENSTER – Sylvan Theodore Walterscheid, 86, died Aug. 20, 2023 in Muenster.

A vigil and rosary took place on Aug. 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A funeral mass was on Aug. 25. A graveside service was at Sacred Heart Cemetery with Father Joe Keating as the officiant. Pallbearers were Eric Walterscheid, Isac Walterscheid, Seth Swirczynski, Ryan Swirczynski, Ron Felderhoff, Larry Felderhoff and Jesse Walterscheid.

He was born south of Muenster on May 11, 1937 to Adolph and Marie Walterscheid. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1955. While attending Sacred Heart he played all sports, receiving All State Honors as a 155-pound center his senior year. He married Theresa Mae Felderhoff on May 3, 1958 and together they raised four children.

Farming and ranching were always in motion but Walterscheid always had another paying job which varied until he joined National Supply where he worked for 25 years. Other businesses include Sylvan’s Mobile Home Park, a partnership for H&W Meat Company, a feedlot to supply the beef cattle and Kountry Korner Convenience store that sold the meat products. He also sponsored and coached little league baseball and coached junior high football for years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Marie Walterscheid and brothers, Denis and Julian Walterscheid.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Theresa Mae Felderhoff Walterscheid; sons, Danny Walterscheid and Greg Walterscheid; daughters, Laurie Walterscheid and Amy Swirczynski; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Muenster.