OBITUARIES
Sylvan Theodore Walterscheid
May 11, 1937 – August 20, 2023
MUENSTER – Sylvan Theodore Walterscheid, 86, died Aug. 20, 2023 in Muenster.
A vigil and rosary took place on Aug. 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A funeral mass was on Aug. 25. A graveside service was at Sacred Heart Cemetery with Father Joe Keating as the officiant. Pallbearers were Eric Walterscheid, Isac Walterscheid, Seth Swirczynski, Ryan Swirczynski, Ron Felderhoff, Larry Felderhoff and Jesse Walterscheid.
He was born south of Muenster on May 11, 1937 to Adolph and Marie Walterscheid. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1955. While attending Sacred Heart he played all sports, receiving All State Honors as a 155-pound center his senior year. He married Theresa Mae Felderhoff on May 3, 1958 and together they raised four children.
Farming and ranching were always in motion but Walterscheid always had another paying job which varied until he joined National Supply where he worked for 25 years. Other businesses include Sylvan’s Mobile Home Park, a partnership for H&W Meat Company, a feedlot to supply the beef cattle and Kountry Korner Convenience store that sold the meat products. He also sponsored and coached little league baseball and coached junior high football for years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Marie Walterscheid and brothers, Denis and Julian Walterscheid.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Theresa Mae Felderhoff Walterscheid; sons, Danny Walterscheid and Greg Walterscheid; daughters, Laurie Walterscheid and Amy Swirczynski; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Muenster.
Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Cole
December 3, 1931 – August 27, 2023
NOCONA – Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Cole, 91, passed away Aug. 27, 2023, in Nocona.
A viewing took place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 at St. William Catholic Church in Montague with Father Albert Kanjirathumkal, celebrant. Burial will follow at Montague Catholic Cemetery.
Barbara was born Dec. 3, 1931 to Lawrence and Letha Mersch in Fairbank, IA. Bobbie grew up in Fairbank. It was when she was working at Fort Sheridan’s Officers club that she met Bud Cole, her husband of 55 years. She traveled the world with Bud and family during his military and civilian career.
Bobbie was a huge part of Bud’s success in business as his secretary and assistant working for Safety Kleen Corp. When Bud retired from Safety Kleen, Bobbie continued as an executive assistant with Johnson Controls until she retired in 1995.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Letha Mersch; her husband, Bud Cole and sisters, Pat “Doris” Garvey, Kay Regenold and Mary Lee Kramer.
Bobbie was the matriarch of a large family. She is survived by Victoria Ann Cole, Gerald Lee Cole and Darla Driskell, Patrica Kay Simmel and husband Matt, Denton, Lawence Earl Cole and wife Conni, Highland Village and Ronald Patrick Cole and wife Judy, Round Rock; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Tina Ann Fisher
September 18, 1967 – August 25, 2023
BOWIE – Tina Ann Fisher, 55, passed away Aug. 25, 2023 at her residence in Bowie.
A celebration of life will be hosted by her family next month on her birthday.
Tina was born on Sept. 18, 1967 to Jesse George Fisher and Mary Ann Johnson-Fisher. She lived in Bowie for most of her life.
Tina didn’t have much but almost every time you saw her she had something for someone. It was never your typical gift but always a reminder that she was thinking about you. Tina loved her children and was very proud of them. Everyone who knew her will have their own special memory they will keep forever.
Tina has been reunited with her parents; sisters, Teresa and Tammy and her grandson, Jesse Jr.
She leaves behind her daughter, Jackie; twin sons, Jesse and James; 12 grandchildren; one great-grand baby and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Kramer Family Funeral Home.
Richard Charles Getts Jr.
July 30, 1941 – August 29, 2023
BOWIE – Richard Charles Getts Jr., 82, died Aug. 29, 2023.
A memorial service was at 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the Bowie First Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Martinez as the officiant.
He was born on July 30, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Richard Charles Sr. and Lady Irene Pender Getts. As a young boy, he moved to Tucson, AZ and grew up in the area until he graduated high school. He then served his country in the United States Navy. After his service he started a lifelong career with Texas Instruments, working in maintenance for 35 years. He was a member of the Bowie First Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Danny Wik, Nils “Sonny” Wik and Tim Wik.
He is survived by his wife, Eunice Getts, Bowie; sons, Sean Getts, Corinth, Timm Getts, Sherman, Bryan Ford, Allen and Alex Ford, Plano; daughter, Lady Meserve, Saint David, AZ and sister, Lady “Tina” Petri, Tucson, AZ.
Memorials can be made to the Bowie First Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
