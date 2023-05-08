Facilities’ committee recommends $65.8 million bond proposal

Tia Hutson

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Almost one year ago Tia Hutson was severely beaten and raped in her Saint Jo home on Aug. 5, 2022, and six days later she died from her injuries.

It was the first murder in the northern Montague County community since 1986, and one year later Hutson’s family is frustrated and angry there has been no arrest, and they say little to no progress reported to them.

Trevor Riley, the 28-year-old son of Hutson, says he gets asked about it nearly every day and people are surprised no one has been charged. Riley lives in the Nocona area where his grandmother and sister live in one house on the property and he lives in the smaller house.

When Riley contacted The Bowie News earlier in July he expressed concerns about the investigation possibly being “botched in some way.” He referred to the Saint Jo police chief resigning earlier this year and later being replaced, and the Texas Ranger on the case being replaced.

“I may just be tired of being asked about it, but it feels like there’s no public awareness and there hasn’t been any resolution. Whether it was someone my mother knew or not, they’re still in our community and could hurt someone else,” explained Riley.

Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.