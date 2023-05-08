NEWS
Facilities’ committee recommends $65.8 million bond proposal
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
The Bowie Independent School District Facilities Committee Thursday night presented its report recommending the board consider a $65.8 million bond issue that would go toward a new intermediate school, major renovation to the present intermediate as it transitions to a junior high and several improvements across the district’s campuses.
Daniel Deweber, committee chairman, made the presentation along with members Alan Miller, Van Baize and John McShan.
While the board made no specific voting action, it directed the superintendent to initiate action to call for a bond election possibly in November. Additional information will be provided at the next meeting.
Deweber said they were originally tasked to consider a new junior high, however, as they began researching the idea moved to a new intermediate (grades three-five) to be built on the property next to the present junior high. The BJH students would then move over to the present intermediate after it is renovated.
The present junior high (grades 6-8) would be repurposed for administration, Alternative Education Center and other things. Deweber said they would suggest selling the property where the AEP is located near the water tower.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News. See document below for an overview of the proposal and tax impact.
NEWS
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Almost one year ago Tia Hutson was severely beaten and raped in her Saint Jo home on Aug. 5, 2022, and six days later she died from her injuries.
It was the first murder in the northern Montague County community since 1986, and one year later Hutson’s family is frustrated and angry there has been no arrest, and they say little to no progress reported to them.
Trevor Riley, the 28-year-old son of Hutson, says he gets asked about it nearly every day and people are surprised no one has been charged. Riley lives in the Nocona area where his grandmother and sister live in one house on the property and he lives in the smaller house.
When Riley contacted The Bowie News earlier in July he expressed concerns about the investigation possibly being “botched in some way.” He referred to the Saint Jo police chief resigning earlier this year and later being replaced, and the Texas Ranger on the case being replaced.
“I may just be tired of being asked about it, but it feels like there’s no public awareness and there hasn’t been any resolution. Whether it was someone my mother knew or not, they’re still in our community and could hurt someone else,” explained Riley.
Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie ER getting closer reports Faith Community Health
There were hopes the new Bowie emergency room operated by Faith Community Health System would be open by mid-July, but as the month came to an end Frank L. Beaman, chief executive officer said this week “We are still moving forward with no set opening date, but we are getting closer.”
The CEO said they are waiting on delivery and installation of new signage and other items for patient care, adding hiring has been successful and ongoing and they “hope to be open soon.”
Faith Community undertook the creation of the ER in August 2021 after working out an agreement with a private investment group that purchased the property after it went to foreclosure. The property owners are listed as First Doctors Hospital of Texas LLC Chicago, IL.
Bowie has been without a local hospital since Feb. 4, 2020 when the former Central Hospital closed its doors. The property has sat vacant ever since vandalized and ravaged by the weather that caused extensive damage. Renovations included new HVAC, wiring, roof and several large pieces of equipment including an MRI machine. The pandemic and resulting supply chain issues slowed the renovations.
At the end of May Beaman reported a two-day job fair where more than 50 people attended and more than 20 were hired. He pointed to a mid-July time for a “soft opening,” but added no one wants it to open more than him and the hospital.
NEWS
ERCOT issues weekend weather watch
ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for August 6 – 7 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. For more information, visit our TXANS webpage.
What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?
An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher demand and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, and ERCOT has enough supply to meet demand. There is not a current expectation of an energy emergency.
What do I need to do?
No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.
Did you know?
Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.
