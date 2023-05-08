SPORTS
Forestburg rodeo is next week
The Forestburg Rodeo is coming next week.
Billed as the “Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas” it is scheduled for Aug. 11-12 and will be at the Forestburg Rodeo Arena.
The rodeo is produced by Dale Lyons and his Big L Rodeo Company and hosted by the Forestburg Riding Club.
Mutton bustin’ will start at 8 p.m. while the big rodeo will start at 8:30 p.m. on both nights.
It will cost $8 for kid tickets and $10 for adult tickets.
Will four-day weeks affect athletics?
This school year will be the first in Montague County where all of the public schools will be going on some sort of four-day week.
While some schools, like Prairie Valley, have been doing it the last two school years, others like Bowie, Nocona, Forestburg and Saint Jo will be making the adjustment this year.
Changes are coming and those affect everything to do with school, including athletics. Practices can still be scheduled at normal times, but with the kids already not in school, are there going to be any unforeseen consequences.
At Bowie, Athletic Director Tyler Price sees having Fridays off as potential gain for his football players since they will potentially have more time to spend with coaches in preparation for game day.
“I actually think the four-day week will be great for us,” Price said. “On Fridays, the JV football teams will come up and watch film/lift at 9 a.m. The varsity guys will report at 1:40 p.m. We will have a game day walk-through, guest speaker and meal. It gives us some more time with our guys potentially and gives us some opportunities maybe we haven’t had in the past.”
At Gold-Burg, girl’s Coach Cheryl Cromleigh has seen how her program handled the first year last year and saw some advantages and disadvantages.
“As far as athletics goes it has been a bit of a challenge due to the fact we are nine plus miles for most of our athletes,” Cromleigh said. “So many of our kids don’t have transportation and must ride the bus to school so we are at a disadvantage at times. Academically, I think we have to spend more time re-teaching. I do enjoy the three-day weekends when I do get one which isn’t often. I do think we will know soon the effects since we did this last year.”
The school in the county with the most perspective is Prairie Valley, entering its third school year with its four-day school week. Athletic Director Seth Stephens has been there through it all and has nothing but positive things to say from the change.
Bowie High School cheerleaders win camp awards
The Bowie High School cheerleading team, coached by Destanie Curry, attended camp July 15-18 at Texas Women’s University and came away with a lot of individual and team awards for the upcoming school year.
The camp was one designed specifically to teach leadership and to teach the team’s attending the importance of their roles as cheerleaders, not only leading crowds in cheers but being ambassadors of their school.
Star jumper finalists included Kinley Russell, Hadley Morris, Haley Henry and Kailyn Bettis. Winners included Morris, Henry and Bettis. Star tumbler finalists were Callie Curry and Russell.
Mascot prop artist, awarded to the mascot who showed the most creativity and ingenuity in the prop workshop went to Marley Austin.
All American nominees included Parker Riddle, Russell, Morris, Henry and Bettis. Those that made the All American team were Russell and Henry, with Russell also being named to the top All American team.
Team mottos are revealed
Practice for fall sports started this week across Montague County.
Now is the time players and coaches are coming together to try and figure out what type of team they are going to be this season.
Some coaches and programs do this by trying to set the tone with a message or motto that gets repeated and drilled into players until they believe it.
For Bowie, they released a graphic online featuring both boy’s and girl’s athletics with the motto “raise the bar.”
With a lot of new coaches coming into the program along with athletic director Tyler Price taking it over for his first full school year, the message seems clear. Whatever success Bowie has had in athletics across the board, the expectations for success will be to aim higher.
At Gold-Burg, new football coach Christian Healer says the team’s motto is “Six men one heartbeat.”
The volleyball team motto is a similar sentiment as Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said her team’s motto is “In union, there is strength.”
At Nocona, both the football and volleyball coaches separately and coincidently selected Hawaiian words for their mottos.
Football Coach Blake Crutsinger chose the word “Laulima” which means many hands working together for a common goal.
Volleyball Coach Kara Lucherk chose the work “Lokhani” which means the value of teamwork through collaboration, cooperation and unity. The thought that people who work together can achieve more and is inherent with oneness.
