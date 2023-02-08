SPORTS
Bowie High School cheerleaders win camp awards
The Bowie High School cheerleading team, coached by Destanie Curry, attended camp July 15-18 at Texas Women’s University and came away with a lot of individual and team awards for the upcoming school year.
The camp was one designed specifically to teach leadership and to teach the team’s attending the importance of their roles as cheerleaders, not only leading crowds in cheers but being ambassadors of their school.
Star jumper finalists included Kinley Russell, Hadley Morris, Haley Henry and Kailyn Bettis. Winners included Morris, Henry and Bettis. Star tumbler finalists were Callie Curry and Russell.
Mascot prop artist, awarded to the mascot who showed the most creativity and ingenuity in the prop workshop went to Marley Austin.
All American nominees included Parker Riddle, Russell, Morris, Henry and Bettis. Those that made the All American team were Russell and Henry, with Russell also being named to the top All American team.
SPORTS
Team mottos are revealed
Practice for fall sports started this week across Montague County.
Now is the time players and coaches are coming together to try and figure out what type of team they are going to be this season.
Some coaches and programs do this by trying to set the tone with a message or motto that gets repeated and drilled into players until they believe it.
For Bowie, they released a graphic online featuring both boy’s and girl’s athletics with the motto “raise the bar.”
With a lot of new coaches coming into the program along with athletic director Tyler Price taking it over for his first full school year, the message seems clear. Whatever success Bowie has had in athletics across the board, the expectations for success will be to aim higher.
At Gold-Burg, new football coach Christian Healer says the team’s motto is “Six men one heartbeat.”
The volleyball team motto is a similar sentiment as Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said her team’s motto is “In union, there is strength.”
At Nocona, both the football and volleyball coaches separately and coincidently selected Hawaiian words for their mottos.
Football Coach Blake Crutsinger chose the word “Laulima” which means many hands working together for a common goal.
Volleyball Coach Kara Lucherk chose the work “Lokhani” which means the value of teamwork through collaboration, cooperation and unity. The thought that people who work together can achieve more and is inherent with oneness.
SPORTS
Football practices start next week
Monday is the start of the practices for fall high school sports across the state of Texas.
To beat the summer heat, most Montague County football teams will be practicing in the early morning or late afternoons to try and limit the amount of time their athletes are exposed to dangerously high temperatures.
For Bowie, Monday’s practice will go from 6-7:30 a.m. The next three days will be an hour longer from 6-8:30 a.m. before Friday’s is a bit shorter at 7-8:30 a.m.
Following Meet the Rabbits later that night, the team will suit up in pads for the celebrated Midnight Madness practice open to the public.
At Nocona, Monday’s practice goes from 7-10 a.m. The next three days practices will go from 6-9 a.m.
On Friday, the team will flip it to late at night. Film and weights will start at 8 p.m. before practice starts at 10 p.m. and go to 1 a.m.
Saint Jo’s practices will start every day next week at 7 a.m. and go until 10 a.m. with some weight room mixed in.
Gold-Burg’s practices will be 7-9 a.m. the first three days of practice while the final two days will be 30 minutes longer.
One school that is sticking with its normal practice time it will have during the school year from the start is Forestburg. Monday’s practice will go 3-6 p.m., Tuesday’s will go 30 minutes longer and Wednesday’s until 7 p.m.
Thursday’s practice will be earlier from 1:30-4:15 p.m. since Meet the Longhorn is during the regular practice time. Friday’s practice is normal 3-7 p.m. before first full contact practice is Saturday in the morning from 8-11:30 a.m.
SPORTS
Bellevue launches first volleyball season
For the first time in school history, Bellevue will be starting volleyball practices next week.
Picked to lead the Lady Eagles into a new sport is Mollee Kirk, a 22-year-old 2019 graduate from Windthorst who got both her bachelor’s and master’s in business administration at Texas Tech University in four years.
She also was helping coach during her time at college at Lubbock’s Southcrest Christian School and had most recently coached her sister’s club team.
Despite that time put in, Kirk was not initially planning to pursue coaching and was instead working as an area manager at Amazon this spring before she was contacted by Bellevue, on a tip from one of her old coaches at Windthorst, to talk about its new volleyball program.
“I didn’t realize it was going to be an interview, but it was,” Kirk said. “They said they would get back with me in a couple of weeks and two days later they offered the job.”
After thinking it over for a time, Kirk accepted knowing she could have more of an impact on young girl’s lives than if she stayed on at Amazon.
Kirk was a multi-sport athlete at Windthorst, but her main sport and passion she poured 10 years into was volleyball. She was a middle-blocker who was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state third team and the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state first team in both her junior and senior seasons.
That playing experience along with the coaching experience she got in college will be needed as Bellevue is starting from the beginning as only a couple of girls in the program have played the sport at all.
“They are super eager and excited to learn,” Kirk said. “They listen whenever I give them critiques. They are excited for this new sport. The good thing about it is most of the girls are younger, like freshman or sophomores, so we will be able to build it so that in a couple of years when they are upperclassmen we can compete.”
