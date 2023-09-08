SPORTS
Lady Panthers start season 2-0
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers officially started their season on Monday with games against Vernon Northside and Perrin-Whitt.
The Lady Panthers have big expectations this year and started the season strong with straight set win against each.
Saint Jo first played the Lady Pirates in the morning and after a 10-10 draw in the first set, got out to an 18-12 lead. From there the Lady Panthers closed out the set to win 25-15.
The second set was not as close. After getting out to a 10-5 lead, Perrin-Whitt did close the gap to 11-9, but Saint Jo ran away with it after that point, winning 25-13.
The third set saw the Lady Panthers jump out to an 11-4 lead. The Lady Pirates played more competitive the rest of the way, but Saint Jo won easily 25-15 to close out the match.
The second match was played later after lunch against the Lady Indians. The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-12. The second set was the most competitive one of the day for Saint Jo, but the team beat Northside 25-18.
That loss carried over into the third set as once things started going right for the Lady Panthers, the Lady Indians lost their spirits.
Saint Jo won the third set in the most lopsided score of the day 25-9 to win the match.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Lady Rabbits win opening game
The Bowie Lady Rabbits played their first official game of the season at home on Monday night against Archer City, but it was more of a glorified scrimmage.
The Lady Rabbits took it to the Lady Cats, splitting their varsity teams up into two six-man teams and winning in straight sets against Archer City’s JV and varsity teams with ease.
Bowie Coach Ashley Sanders is still tweaking with her varsity roster and testing combinations.
To give everyone as much playing time as she could, she split the team so that there were no substitutions during each match.
The Lady Rabbits first group, consisting of returning seniors Ziba Robbins, Emily Cueva, Ella Richey and Gracie Duke while adding in new varsity players sophomores Rhyan Carle and Callie Curry.
It was a wash after the first five points in both sets the group played. Bowie won 16 of the last 18 points to win the first set 25-8.
The second set was similar with the Lady Rabbits winning 12 of the last 14 points to win 25-9.
The match against the Lady Cats varsity team featured the six players who did not play in the first match.
The group of returning seniors Olivia Gill and Melenie Cantu were joined by newcomer seniors Kinley Russell and Alli Par along with juniors Railey Martin and Hanna Bell.
While it was it was a bit more competitive than the first match, Bowie still easily won in the end.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Meet the Bears introduces new coach, principal
Will four-day weeks affect athletics?
This school year will be the first in Montague County where all of the public schools will be going on some sort of four-day week.
While some schools, like Prairie Valley, have been doing it the last two school years, others like Bowie, Nocona, Forestburg and Saint Jo will be making the adjustment this year.
Changes are coming and those affect everything to do with school, including athletics. Practices can still be scheduled at normal times, but with the kids already not in school, are there going to be any unforeseen consequences.
At Bowie, Athletic Director Tyler Price sees having Fridays off as potential gain for his football players since they will potentially have more time to spend with coaches in preparation for game day.
“I actually think the four-day week will be great for us,” Price said. “On Fridays, the JV football teams will come up and watch film/lift at 9 a.m. The varsity guys will report at 1:40 p.m. We will have a game day walk-through, guest speaker and meal. It gives us some more time with our guys potentially and gives us some opportunities maybe we haven’t had in the past.”
At Gold-Burg, girl’s Coach Cheryl Cromleigh has seen how her program handled the first year last year and saw some advantages and disadvantages.
“As far as athletics goes it has been a bit of a challenge due to the fact we are nine plus miles for most of our athletes,” Cromleigh said. “So many of our kids don’t have transportation and must ride the bus to school so we are at a disadvantage at times. Academically, I think we have to spend more time re-teaching. I do enjoy the three-day weekends when I do get one which isn’t often. I do think we will know soon the effects since we did this last year.”
The school in the county with the most perspective is Prairie Valley, entering its third school year with its four-day school week. Athletic Director Seth Stephens has been there through it all and has nothing but positive things to say from the change.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
