Bowie rink hockey club wins at nationals

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians started their season on Tuesday with two games at home.

The Lady Indians beat S&S Consolidated in straight sets 3-0, but lost to former district opponent Henrietta 3-1 afterwards.

Nocona came into the games and season with a lot of big expectations after falling to eventual state runners-up Lindsay in the playoffs and losing few players to graduation.

Against the Lady Rams, the Lady Indians had little trouble throughout the match. Nocona took control midway through the first set and won 25-16. S&S then got nothing going in the second set as the Lady Indians ran away with it 25-8.

The third set was only a bit more competitive, but the Lady Rams came back at the end to make the final score look closer than the set actually was as Nocona won 25-20.

The match against the Lady Cats followed after a bit of a break for the Lady Indians. Henrietta was also coming off a season after going three rounds deep in the playoffs, hoping to get back to challenging for the district title in their competitive district.

Nocona came out on fire, winning the first set 25-12 and looking like it might run away with the match. The second set was the closest of the match and went into extra-points, but unfortunately the Lady Cats won 26-24 to tie the score up at 1-1.

The Lady Indians could not recover after losing the second set. Henrietta won the third set 25-20 and the fourth set 25-14 to win the match 3-1.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears opened their season against 2A Petrolia at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears almost came back from two sets down, but fell short as the Lady Pirates won in five sets 3-2.

Gold-Burg has a lot of new faces this year and playing a bigger school, it was going to be tough for the Lady Bears.

Petrolia came through early in the match, winning the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19.

Then Gold-Burg turned it up a level with its back against the wall. The Lady Bears won the third set 25-22 and the fourth set 25-17 to force a fifth and final set.

Even with all of the momentum, the shorter final set magnifies any run a team can make.

Petrolia won 15-10 to get the win.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost their opening game of the season at private school Christ Academy in Wichita Falls.

The Lady Warriors won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs.

Playing a school with several new transfers that is supposed to make them a lot better than they were last year made the game not as competitive when it was first scheduled. Prairie Valley lost with set scores being 25-13, 25-8 and 25-19.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles started off their season earlier this week with two tough losses against formidable opponents on the road.

The Lady Eagles lost in straight sets against Harrold and Chico on Monday and Tuesday.

The first game against the Lady Hornets was always going to be tough. Harrold turned its program around last year and went three rounds deep in the playoffs. They won quickly against Bellevue with scores 25-10, 25-5, 25-5 and not much Coach Mollee Kirk could be positive about.

The second game against 2A Chico on Tuesday was a bit of improvement from the first match. Even though the Lady Dragons won with similarly one-sided scores 25-10, 25-8, 25-0, Kirk thought her team played a lot better from the previous day.

Missing scores

Bowie and Saint Jo game information from Tuesday was not turned in. Forestburg did not play earlier this week.

