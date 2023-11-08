Lera Ann Castleman

April 16, 1937 – August 5, 2023

COLLEYVILLE – Carolyn Virginia Allen, 86, died Aug. 5, 2023.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Aug. 12 at the Montague United Methodist Church with Pastor Larry Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Montague Cemetery.

There will be an Art Memorial Project from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 at Trinity High School in the mall area in front of the F Building.

She was born April 16, 1937 in Bowie to H.R. “Jockey” and Nana “Snooky” Jameson. She grew up between Fort Worth and Bowie surrounded by a large family. At a young age she married Don Tucker and had her first born, Dona. She then worked her way as a single mother through Texas Christian University, where she graduated with a fine arts degree. Shortly after, she began teaching art. During this time she married Ed McKnight and had her son, Dee. She taught for more than 50 years, mostly at Trinity High School in Euless. Later in life she married Jim Allen.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jim Allen.

She is survived by her daughter, Dona; son, Dee and four grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.