OBITUARIES
Billy Thomas Frantom Sr.
August 30, 1928 – August 8, 2023
BOWIE – Billy Thomas Frantom Sr., 94, passed away August 8, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the Chapel of the White Family Funeral Home with Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. Pallbearers will include Jason Love, Scott Wyss, Levi Frantom, Kevin Frantom, Chris Frantom, Reid Wyss, Rhett Wyss and Herb Temple Jr.
Billy was born Aug. 30, 1928 in Monroe, LA to Robert Lee and Gerthie Elizabeth Frantom. After graduating from Ouachita Parish High School in 1947 he began a career with the Louisiana Power and Light Co. Billy married Johnette Gay Hibbard on June 23, 1949. Billy and his wife Gay moved to Bowie in 1973 and purchased the Travel Inn Restaurant. In 1979, they opened the landmark restaurant, the Jim Bowie Restaurant, on highway 287.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Gay; his parents and two sons, John Lane Frantom and Billy Thomas “Tommy” Frantom Jr.
Billy is survived by his children, Renee’ Love and husband David, Bowie and Joe Frantom, Fort Worth; grandchildren, Jason Love and wife Katie, Bowie, Elizabeth Wyss and husband Scott, Granbury, Chris Frantom, Nocona, Levi Frantom and wife Ashley, Decatur and Kevin Frantom and wife Macey, Chico and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Billy to the Bowie Animal Shelter or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Lera Ann Castleman
October 28, 1946 – August 3, 2023
SUNSET – Lera Ann Castleman, 76, died Aug. 3, 2023 in Bowie.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Decatur Bible Church with Pastor Rick Carmen officiating.
She was born Oct. 28, 1946 in Moberly, MO to Russell Leonard and Thelma Louise (Littrel) Armontrout, and was raised in Centrailia, MO. She worked as a legal secretary for a long time in Missouri, Ohio and Florida. Later in life she worked six years as a full time substitute teacher for the Lindsey State Jail.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Castleman and sister, Margaret.
She is survived by her son, Karl Adams, Sunset; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and sister, Lynn Admire, Centrailia, MO.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Carolyn Virginia Allen
April 16, 1937 – August 5, 2023
COLLEYVILLE – Carolyn Virginia Allen, 86, died Aug. 5, 2023.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Aug. 12 at the Montague United Methodist Church with Pastor Larry Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Montague Cemetery.
There will be an Art Memorial Project from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 at Trinity High School in the mall area in front of the F Building.
She was born April 16, 1937 in Bowie to H.R. “Jockey” and Nana “Snooky” Jameson. She grew up between Fort Worth and Bowie surrounded by a large family. At a young age she married Don Tucker and had her first born, Dona. She then worked her way as a single mother through Texas Christian University, where she graduated with a fine arts degree. Shortly after, she began teaching art. During this time she married Ed McKnight and had her son, Dee. She taught for more than 50 years, mostly at Trinity High School in Euless. Later in life she married Jim Allen.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jim Allen.
She is survived by her daughter, Dona; son, Dee and four grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Idella “Marie” Frazier
March 23, 1933 – August 9, 2023
BOWIE – Idella “Marie” Frazier, 90, died Aug. 9, 2023.
A funeral service was at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson as the officiant. A private burial took place at Elmwood Cemetery.
She was born March 23, 1933 in Morgan Mill, TX to Emory and Ruby (Bradfute) Bean. She graduated from Lamesa High School in 1950 and continued her education at Draughn’s Business College. She worked in customer service for Lone Star Gas until her retirement, but continued working as a bank teller for Legend Bank until she was 83 years old. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Bryon Emory Frazier; sisters, Juanita Mayfield, Joy Bean and Bernice Neagle and brother, LaVan Bean.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Donna Cooper, Bowie and Dianna Reaves, Corsicana; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials can be made to the Byron Frazier Memorial Scholarship or Midwestern State University.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
