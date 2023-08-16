SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians came away from their first tournament at Brock as champions on Saturday.
The Lady Indians went 4-1 overall, overcoming the opening game loss to win the rest of its games.
Nocona first played tournament host Brock to start off the tournament. It was formatted so games went to the standard first to win three sets instead of the shorter one most tournaments used to keep matches quick.
It went to five sets, with the Lady Indians up 2-1 at one point, but lost the last two sets to lose the match 3-2.
Nocona next played private school North Central Texas Academy. The Lady Indians won in straight sets 3-0, though two of the sets were won by the narrowest of margins.
The Lady Indians won the next the game playing Aledo’s JV team. The match was won in straight sets, with only the set going down to the wire.
Nocona played Olney for a chance to play in the championship game. The Lady Indians routed the Lady Cubs in straight sets with Olney failing to score in double-digits in any of the three sets.
In the championship game, Nocona played familiar 3A foe Boyd. Despite losing the first set handily, the Lady Indians took the next three tightly played sets to win the match 3-1 and the tournament title.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a tough first tournament at Chico last week, but recovered during bracket play to take home some hardware.
The Lady Panthers won the silver bracket championship, recovering from a 1-2 start in pool play before winning three straight matches.
Saint Jo played exclusively bigger schools in its pool. The Lady Panthers lost a close three-set match against 3A Jacksboro and lost against 4A Graham’s JV team in straight sets.
Saint Jo took out 2A Tioga in straight sets that were both closely played to gain some momentum from the day.
Being in the silver bracket, the Lady Panthers had to play two future district opponents which is never ideal even if the results won’t count towards later standings.
Saint Jo beat Forestburg and Prairie Valley in straight sets each on its way to the championship game against 2A Valley View. The first two sets went down to the wire and the team’s split the results forcing a third game. There, the Lady Panthers ran away with it to win the silver bracket championship.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs had an up and down first tournament at Chico last week.
The Lady Bulldogs went 2-3 overall as the young team continues to grow together.
Prairie Valley lost to Collinsville and Harrold in straight sets during pool play, but the Lady Bulldogs did beat a Bryson team in a tense three-set match that exorcised some demons with the two program’s history in the recent past.
Playing in the silver bracket, Prairie Valley won another tense three-set match against Forth Worth Southwest to set up an early season test against a familiar opponent.
District favorite Saint Jo was next and the programs had four straight years of meeting in the playoffs in 2018-2021. Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, it was not a close match as the Lady Panthers won in straight sets.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears came up second at their first tournament in Benjamin last week.
The Lady Bears went 3-1, only losing in the championship match against the tournament host.
Before that Gold-Burg won in straight sets against Trent, Crowell and Seymour with only one set ending up being close in score.
Against the Lady Mustangs, the Lady Bears had a team that was close in talent to challenge them. Gold-Burg won the first set, but could not close out the second set. In the third and final set it went down to the wire, but Benjamin came out ahead in the end.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns played in the Chico tournament last week.
The Lady Horns struggled, going 0-4 overall at the tournament.
Forestburg lost to tournament host Chico, Bowie’s JV team and Fort Worth Southwest before losing to district rival Saint Jo.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles played another tough team on Friday, traveling to Graford.
The Lady Rabbits beat the Lady Eagles in straight sets, though despite the result Bellevue is showing signs of improvement with every match the team plays.
The first set was the closest with Graford winning 25-13. The next two sets did not have quite as much good stuff for the Lady Eagles. The Lady Rabbits won 25-7 and 25-4 in the final two sets.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Bowie volleyball finishes fourth at first tournament
The Bowie Lady Rabbits played in their first tournament at Burkburnett last week and finished in fourth place overall.
The Lady Rabbits went 4-2 at the tournament.
Heading into the tournament Bowie was still trying to figure out its rotation and Coach Ashley Sanders had to make some choices over the two days of competition.
In pool play, the Lady Rabbits won all three of their games against Childress, Vernon and Hirschi in straight sets to earn a trip to the gold bracket.
Bowie then played its first district opponent of the season, City View. The Lady Rabbits beat the Lady Mustangs in straight sets to move on.
Bowie’s next game against 4A Borger determined who would go to the championship game. Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits fell in three sets to the Lady Bulldogs.
Bowie had one more game to play, with the winner earning third place.
There the Lady Rabbits faced another district opponent, Henrietta.
While the result doesn’t count towards the future district standings, the Lady Cats earned first blood by beating Bowie in straight sets, meaning the Lady Rabbits finished fourth overall at the tournament.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Volleyball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians started their season on Tuesday with two games at home.
The Lady Indians beat S&S Consolidated in straight sets 3-0, but lost to former district opponent Henrietta 3-1 afterwards.
Nocona came into the games and season with a lot of big expectations after falling to eventual state runners-up Lindsay in the playoffs and losing few players to graduation.
Against the Lady Rams, the Lady Indians had little trouble throughout the match. Nocona took control midway through the first set and won 25-16. S&S then got nothing going in the second set as the Lady Indians ran away with it 25-8.
The third set was only a bit more competitive, but the Lady Rams came back at the end to make the final score look closer than the set actually was as Nocona won 25-20.
The match against the Lady Cats followed after a bit of a break for the Lady Indians. Henrietta was also coming off a season after going three rounds deep in the playoffs, hoping to get back to challenging for the district title in their competitive district.
Nocona came out on fire, winning the first set 25-12 and looking like it might run away with the match. The second set was the closest of the match and went into extra-points, but unfortunately the Lady Cats won 26-24 to tie the score up at 1-1.
The Lady Indians could not recover after losing the second set. Henrietta won the third set 25-20 and the fourth set 25-14 to win the match 3-1.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears opened their season against 2A Petrolia at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears almost came back from two sets down, but fell short as the Lady Pirates won in five sets 3-2.
Gold-Burg has a lot of new faces this year and playing a bigger school, it was going to be tough for the Lady Bears.
Petrolia came through early in the match, winning the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19.
Then Gold-Burg turned it up a level with its back against the wall. The Lady Bears won the third set 25-22 and the fourth set 25-17 to force a fifth and final set.
Even with all of the momentum, the shorter final set magnifies any run a team can make.
Petrolia won 15-10 to get the win.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost their opening game of the season at private school Christ Academy in Wichita Falls.
The Lady Warriors won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs.
Playing a school with several new transfers that is supposed to make them a lot better than they were last year made the game not as competitive when it was first scheduled. Prairie Valley lost with set scores being 25-13, 25-8 and 25-19.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles started off their season earlier this week with two tough losses against formidable opponents on the road.
The Lady Eagles lost in straight sets against Harrold and Chico on Monday and Tuesday.
The first game against the Lady Hornets was always going to be tough. Harrold turned its program around last year and went three rounds deep in the playoffs. They won quickly against Bellevue with scores 25-10, 25-5, 25-5 and not much Coach Mollee Kirk could be positive about.
The second game against 2A Chico on Tuesday was a bit of improvement from the first match. Even though the Lady Dragons won with similarly one-sided scores 25-10, 25-8, 25-0, Kirk thought her team played a lot better from the previous day.
Missing scores
Bowie and Saint Jo game information from Tuesday was not turned in. Forestburg did not play earlier this week.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Bowie rink hockey club wins at nationals
It was a family affair as the Bowie Rink Hockey Club’s world class ladies team won the 2023 Rink Hockey Nationals last week.
Hosted at Lubbock’s Sk806 Events Center on July 29-Aug. 4, it served as the culmination of the best teams in rink hockey across America.
The Bowie club is led by sisters and Bowie High School graduates Janae and Jasmine along with their mom Dara serving as backup goalie and father John Jones Sr. as the coach.
Brother John Jones Jr. also plays, but was on the 15U and 18U teams for the Cumberland Raiders, a club team from Maryland. He helped the 15U team to a third place finish and the 18U team won its age group championship.
The Bowie club had previously won the event in 2021, but was unable to defend the title due to a lack of competition in 2022.
The one wildcard for the team was their first team goalie, Francisca Labbe, was going to have to miss the tournament due to recently giving birth. Dara had to step in, hoping she could hold up for both the team and her family.
With teammates Javiera Ramos, Camilla Roldan and Francisca Caceres filling out the roster, the team had had a good year competing in tournaments this year.
The team had wins in two previous tournaments earlier in the year. They also had a second place finish in another one only because Janae suffered an injury to her face and was not allowed to play in the championship game causing them to forfeit. With these results the team was feeling confident and a little over prepared.
The first game was against a club from New Jersey who had what many people considered the best goalie in the tournament. Bowie felt confident they could score on her, but knew it would be tough. In the end, the game ended in a 4-4 tie.
The next game against United Florida did not go the team’s way as it lost a close one 3-2. It was a wake-up call for the team now, knowing it would have to take the harder road once bracket play started.
The last game in pool play was against the familiar and geographically close club team from Decatur. Bowie easily won 8-1 to finish pool play 1-1-1.
Tied for second place with the New Jersey club meant the two faced off again in bracket play, with the winner going on to play in the championship game.
It was another closely played game. The score was tied 3-3 heading into the final minute with overtime looming.
With time winding down, Bowie upped the pressure on defense. Janae stripped New Jersey’s defensemen, deked past the remaining defender, faked out the goalie and scored on a spinning back hand with 30 seconds remaining.
The goal ended up being the game-winner as Bowie won 4-3.
This set up a rematch against the United Florida team they had lost to during pool play. The United Florida team had not lost a game yet this tournament, but Bowie believed this time it would be different.
It would be as Jasmine came out and scored a hat trick in the first 16 minutes of the game, putting Bowie up 3-0 along with a lot of momentum.
From there, the team held on as United Florida made a spirited comeback in the second half, cutting the lead to one goal with 4:33 left in the game. Still, they did enough to secure the win 3-2 to earn its second straight national title.
Full games from the tournament can be watched on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@RinkHockeyLive.
