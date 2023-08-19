SPORTS
Bowie volleyball loses tough game to Boyd
The Bowie Lady Rabbits did not have a good showing on Tuesday when they hosted state-ranked Boyd.
The Lady Yellowjackets stung the Lady Rabbits, beating them in straight sets in a one-sided nature.
Bowie was coming off its first tournament at Burkburnett the previous week where the first tries of figuring out the team’s rotation saw the Lady Rabbits going 4-2 and finishing fourth overall.
Despite still trying to figure the lineup out, Bowie was hoping it could give its first big test of the season, state-ranked Boyd, a challenge and maybe even go for the upset with the home crowd behind them.
That never happened.
The Lady Rabbits fell behind in the first set and once the Yellowjackets lead grew from 6-4 to 10-5 there was no looking back. Boyd won 25-13 to win the first set.
The second set was more of the same. The Yellowjackets went on a 14-1 run to go up 19-6 at one point as Bowie was struggling to get anything positive going.
The Lady Rabbits showed some life, going 8-2 during the next 10 points to cut the lead to 21-14. Even though Bowie came up short of pulling off the big come back, the team still made the final set score 25-20 respectable.
Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits could not carry that momentum into the next set for long. With Bowie leading 8-7 after a competitive start to set three, Boyd would win almost every point for the rest of it. The Lady Rabbits were frustrated by the end as they lost 25-8 and the match 3-0.
Olivia Gill led the team with seven kills, while four other players each had two kills. Kinley Russell had a team high 11 assists.
On defense, Melenie Cantu had a team high 10 digs while Hanna Bell and Ella Richey each had two blocks.
SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers beat 3A Valley View at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Eagles.
Saint Jo controlled every set, winning with scores 25-14, 25-17 and 25-16.
Coach Kelly Skidmore thought her team played well overall and they are starting to work well as a group and believe in one another.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians traveled to Millsap on Tuesday and beat the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Indians won in straight sets, controlling Millsap in each set to win comfortably.
Nocona won the first and third sets 25-18, but really took it to the Lady Bulldogs in the second set winning 25-9.
Coach Kara Lucherk credited Skyler Smith for her huge stat line of getting 14 kills, 17 assists and 16 digs.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost against a good Graford team on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets against the Lady Bears.
Gold-Burg’s lack of height at the net cost them against a tough Graford team that was rolling. The set scores were 25-8, 25-10 and 25-10.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a competitive match at Chillicothe on Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles won 3-1, with the Lady Bulldogs showing some fight when their backs were against the wall.
Chillicothe won the tightly contested first set by the narrowest of the margins 25-23. Prairie Valley had trouble bouncing back from it after coming up just short and the Lady Eagles won the second set easily 25-10.
The Lady Bulldogs responded well in the third set, taking control and winning comfortably 25-16. Unfortunately, they could not keep up the momentum in the fourth set. Chillicothe won it 25-18 to seal the victory 3-1.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles hosted their first volleyball game in a long time on Tuesday against Electra.
Unfortunately, the Lady Tigers were spoilers as they beat the Lady Eagles in straight sets.
Bellevue got a little bit better after every set as Electra won with set scores being 25-6, 25-9 and 25-11.
SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians came away from their first tournament at Brock as champions on Saturday.
The Lady Indians went 4-1 overall, overcoming the opening game loss to win the rest of its games.
Nocona first played tournament host Brock to start off the tournament. It was formatted so games went to the standard first to win three sets instead of the shorter one most tournaments used to keep matches quick.
It went to five sets, with the Lady Indians up 2-1 at one point, but lost the last two sets to lose the match 3-2.
Nocona next played private school North Central Texas Academy. The Lady Indians won in straight sets 3-0, though two of the sets were won by the narrowest of margins.
The Lady Indians won the next the game playing Aledo’s JV team. The match was won in straight sets, with only the set going down to the wire.
Nocona played Olney for a chance to play in the championship game. The Lady Indians routed the Lady Cubs in straight sets with Olney failing to score in double-digits in any of the three sets.
In the championship game, Nocona played familiar 3A foe Boyd. Despite losing the first set handily, the Lady Indians took the next three tightly played sets to win the match 3-1 and the tournament title.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a tough first tournament at Chico last week, but recovered during bracket play to take home some hardware.
The Lady Panthers won the silver bracket championship, recovering from a 1-2 start in pool play before winning three straight matches.
Saint Jo played exclusively bigger schools in its pool. The Lady Panthers lost a close three-set match against 3A Jacksboro and lost against 4A Graham’s JV team in straight sets.
Saint Jo took out 2A Tioga in straight sets that were both closely played to gain some momentum from the day.
Being in the silver bracket, the Lady Panthers had to play two future district opponents which is never ideal even if the results won’t count towards later standings.
Saint Jo beat Forestburg and Prairie Valley in straight sets each on its way to the championship game against 2A Valley View. The first two sets went down to the wire and the team’s split the results forcing a third game. There, the Lady Panthers ran away with it to win the silver bracket championship.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs had an up and down first tournament at Chico last week.
The Lady Bulldogs went 2-3 overall as the young team continues to grow together.
Prairie Valley lost to Collinsville and Harrold in straight sets during pool play, but the Lady Bulldogs did beat a Bryson team in a tense three-set match that exorcised some demons with the two program’s history in the recent past.
Playing in the silver bracket, Prairie Valley won another tense three-set match against Forth Worth Southwest to set up an early season test against a familiar opponent.
District favorite Saint Jo was next and the programs had four straight years of meeting in the playoffs in 2018-2021. Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, it was not a close match as the Lady Panthers won in straight sets.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears came up second at their first tournament in Benjamin last week.
The Lady Bears went 3-1, only losing in the championship match against the tournament host.
Before that Gold-Burg won in straight sets against Trent, Crowell and Seymour with only one set ending up being close in score.
Against the Lady Mustangs, the Lady Bears had a team that was close in talent to challenge them. Gold-Burg won the first set, but could not close out the second set. In the third and final set it went down to the wire, but Benjamin came out ahead in the end.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns played in the Chico tournament last week.
The Lady Horns struggled, going 0-4 overall at the tournament.
Forestburg lost to tournament host Chico, Bowie’s JV team and Fort Worth Southwest before losing to district rival Saint Jo.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles played another tough team on Friday, traveling to Graford.
The Lady Rabbits beat the Lady Eagles in straight sets, though despite the result Bellevue is showing signs of improvement with every match the team plays.
The first set was the closest with Graford winning 25-13. The next two sets did not have quite as much good stuff for the Lady Eagles. The Lady Rabbits won 25-7 and 25-4 in the final two sets.
SPORTS
Bowie volleyball finishes fourth at first tournament
The Bowie Lady Rabbits played in their first tournament at Burkburnett last week and finished in fourth place overall.
The Lady Rabbits went 4-2 at the tournament.
Heading into the tournament Bowie was still trying to figure out its rotation and Coach Ashley Sanders had to make some choices over the two days of competition.
In pool play, the Lady Rabbits won all three of their games against Childress, Vernon and Hirschi in straight sets to earn a trip to the gold bracket.
Bowie then played its first district opponent of the season, City View. The Lady Rabbits beat the Lady Mustangs in straight sets to move on.
Bowie’s next game against 4A Borger determined who would go to the championship game. Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits fell in three sets to the Lady Bulldogs.
Bowie had one more game to play, with the winner earning third place.
There the Lady Rabbits faced another district opponent, Henrietta.
While the result doesn’t count towards the future district standings, the Lady Cats earned first blood by beating Bowie in straight sets, meaning the Lady Rabbits finished fourth overall at the tournament.
