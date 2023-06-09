NEWS
BISD approves tax rate, budget
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
As the new fiscal year opened trustees of the Bowie Independent School District adopted a budget and tax rate on Aug. 31.
Amidst an assortment of unknown factors including a Nov. 7 election on a reduced homestead exemption and an October legislative special session, the school board approved a deficit budget it hopes will even out with additional state funding. A public hearing on the budget and tax rate saw no citizens in attendance.
Trustees adopted the general operating fund, food service fund and debt service fund. General operating is budgeted at $18,185,261, with a $535,675 deficit. Food service expenses are $746,180 with a $37,603 deficit and debt service totals $2,723,142.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Human trafficking programs planned
Join Affirming Texas Families Services for “Break the Chains,” a town hall with a special presentation on human trafficking from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 at 300 W. Nelson in United Presbyterian Church.
Lunch will be provided, but please RSVP prior to Sept. 10. Call 855-239-2837 to RSVP.
Some 99% of trafficked victims are never rescued. Human trafficking is the second fastest-growing criminal industry in the United States.
Affirming Texas Families also will conduct a free Stewards of Children training to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 19 at 300 W. Nelson. To register for “Darkness to Light End Child Abuse.”
To register for the events visit affirming
texasfamiliesservices.org.
Support Texoma Gives as it aids Montague County nonprofits
More than 235 nonprofit organizations from 13 North Texas and Southern Oklahoma Counties will come together on Sept. 7 for the area’s largest online giving day, Texoma Gives.
Ten of those organizations are located in or serve Montague County. Participating nonprofits include: Affirming Texas Families Services, Easy Street Animal Shelter, Friends of Bowie Public Library, Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter, Kelly’s Wildlife Care, Montague County Carpenter’s Shop dba Nocona Senior Center, Nocona Lucky Paws Animal Shelter, Saint Jo Public Library, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum and The James Bruner TK Ranch.
The 16-hour event focuses on bringing the region together on a single day to highlight the nonprofit organizations that work daily to improve the lives of others.
Online giving days like Texoma Gives also provide opportunities for nonprofits to go beyond geographic boundaries to connect with donors across the country and beyond. Since the first Texoma Gives in 2016, over $9.4 million has been raised by nonprofits in the region and gone directly to work to support important nonprofit efforts in our communities.
Early giving for Texoma Gives is now underway and will continue through 10 p.m. on Sept. 7. The minimum donation is $10.
Participants also are eligible to win “prize” money throughout the day. To donate go to texomagives.org.
ERCOT issues weather watch
ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for Sept. 6-8 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. For more information, visit our TXANS webpage.
What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?
An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, and ERCOT has enough supply to meet demand. There is not a current expectation of an energy emergency.
What do I need to do?
No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.
Did you know?
Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.
