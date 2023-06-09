Excessive heat warning issued

By BARBARA GREEN

As the new fiscal year opened trustees of the Bowie Independent School District adopted a budget and tax rate on Aug. 31.

Amidst an assortment of unknown factors including a Nov. 7 election on a reduced homestead exemption and an October legislative special session, the school board approved a deficit budget it hopes will even out with additional state funding. A public hearing on the budget and tax rate saw no citizens in attendance.

Trustees adopted the general operating fund, food service fund and debt service fund. General operating is budgeted at $18,185,261, with a $535,675 deficit. Food service expenses are $746,180 with a $37,603 deficit and debt service totals $2,723,142.

