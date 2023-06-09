SPORTS
Jackrabbits grind out Bulls in first win of the season
The Bowie Jackrabbits picked up their first win of the season on Friday night against Bridgeport.
The Jackrabbits used smash mouth football to run the Bulls into the turf as they won 23-9 in a grind it out type of way.
Both teams came into the game looking for their first win after losing in week one in one-sided contests against teams from bigger schools.
Last year’s game was a high-scoring shootout that lasted until nearly midnight and combined for 125 points with Bridgeport coming out with the win by one point. This year’s game was much different.
Neither team threw the ball much at all, with only 15 passes being attempted all game. This meant the clock was almost always moving and more often than not, it was Bowie that had the ball.
The Jackrabbits had the first chance to score in the game about midway through the first quarter. Unfortunately, despite its success running the ball on the drive, Bowie could not punch the ball into the end zone from the one-yard line.
The Bulls defense got the goal line stand and the ball on their own one-yard line. It was not all bad for the Jackrabbits though.
On the first play of the next series, Bowie linebacker Will Cross shot into the backfield and tackled Bridgeport’s quarterback for a safety as he was trying to run a sweep to his side.
The Jackrabbits were up 2-0.
After the teams exchanged punts on the next possessions, the Bulls punter downed the ball inside of Bowie’s own 10-yard line.
Following a run that lost yards and a penalty that moved the Jackrabbits back more, a rollout to the left never had a chance as Bridgeport’s defensive tackle came through unblocked to sack the quarterback for a safety.
The score was tied with the unusual score 2-2 heading into the second quarter.
After both teams exchanged possessions all quarter, Bowie was able to march down the field and score right before halftime as running back Seth Mann punched the ball in from three yards out. The Jackrabbits led 9-2 at halftime, with the score getting them momentum they would use in the second half.
Bowie’s defense got the stop on Bridgeport’s opening drive. The Jackrabbits then got the ball and methodically drove the ball on a long, time consuming drive.
With only one pass being attempted all drive, Bowie ran the ball down the Bulls throats and ended with Mann scoring from the one-yard line to put the Jackrabbits up 16-2.
Bridgeport was not just going to lie down. The Bulls responded with their own drive, converting at least one fourth down on the way to scoring on a 14-yard run early in the fourth quarter to cut Bowie’s lead to 16-9.
Bridgeport tried to get the ball back immediately with a surprise onside kick, but the Jackrabbits recovered and had good field position.
Again Bowie ran it right at the Bulls and until Mann again ended up capping the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.
The Jackrabbits led 23-9 with a little less than half the fourth quarter to play.
A bad kickoff return set up Bridgeport with the ball inside its own 10-yard line. Eventually, despite being down two double-digits, the Bulls were forced to punt the ball away from inside their own 20-yard line with a little more than three minutes remaining.
From there, the Jackrabbits were able to run out the clock and win the game 23-9.
SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits faced a tough test on Friday night traveling to Peaster.
The Lady Greyhounds won in straight sets against the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie did not start off great losing 25-8. The Lady Rabbits woke up and played the second set better, but was playing from behind and could not catch up as they lost 25-19. The third set was not close as Peaster won 25-10.
Bowie played its final non-district game on Tuesday night against Christ Academy. The Lady Rabbits next game is the start of district play.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 at home against Henrietta.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians took a trip to Iowa Park on Friday and won beat the Lady Hawks.
The Lady Indians won in straight sets, with the scores respectable but not really close. Nocona won with set scores 25-12, 25-18 and 25-17.
Skyler Smith led the team with 12 kills and 16 assists. Meg Meekins equaled Smith with 12 kills and was second with 14 assists. Meekins also had a team high three service aces while Graci Brown was second with two.
On defense, Aubree Kleinhans led the team with nine digs and Brown was second with six. At the net, Bren Fenoglio, Ava Johnson and Smith each had two blocks each to the lead the team.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a back and forth five-set match at home on Friday night against Garner.
The Lady Horns won it in the fifth set after a back and forth, highly competitive match.
The Lady Panthers came out flat in the first set in what was the most non-competitive part of the match, losing 25-13. Saint Jo quickly bounced back in set two winning 25-20 to tie the match up.
The two next sets were much like the second, with Garner retaking the lead by winning set three 25-21 before the Lady Panthers tied the score up by winning set four 25-20.
The fifth set was similarly back-and-forth, but unfortunately it was the Lady Horns who came out on top 15-12 to win the match.
Missing scores
Prairie Valley and Bellevue coaches did not send in their scores. Gold-Burg and Forestburg teams did not have a game scheduled to play.
SPORTS
Football Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers picked up their second win of the season against private school Westlake Academy.
The Panthers won 66-36 against the Blacksmiths.
Saint Jo knew it would get at least challenge defensively, having played Westlake previously and Coach Mark Stevens being impressed with quarterback Harris Manchac.
Stevens knew it could be his team’s toughest test against a passing attack all season and stepped up to the challenge. While his defense is still having some miscommunication and some alignment errors, Stevens is proud of the team’s hustle and effort which has sometimes made up for the mistakes.
The Panthers got enough stops throughout the game so that its offense could thrive as they scored at will.
Lee Yeley had a breakout game, rushing for 278 yards and five touchdowns to lead the team. Wyatt Lucas added two rushing touchdowns along with Charlie Evans who had one.
Devin Stewart completed three passes for 116 yards, with two catches coming from Wade Lucas who finished with 86 yards.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians dominated at Quanah on Friday night to start their season 2-0.
Nocona proved to be the better tribe of Indians, winning 55-6 against Quanah.
Nocona improved on all of Coach Blake Crutsinger’s complaints from week one.
The defense played better, allowing only 161 yards in the game and not allowing Quanah to get a single first down or even cross midfield in the first half.
Also, the defense scored not just once off a turnover but twice this week. Both were credited to linebacker Cooper Waldrip.
He recovered a fumble Charlie Fuller forced and returned it 67 yards for the first score.
The second came when Cristhian Cortes forced a fumble on one of his team high two sacks. Kasch Johnson recovered it and then handed the ball off to Waldrip so he could score his second defensive touchdown of the game.
The complaint on offense was too many turnovers, but Nocona cleaned that up with none on Friday night. The offense was also balanced.
Quarterback Brady McCasland threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns, which went to Caden Gaston, Fuller and Waldrip.
The team then rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Johnny Stone led the team with 50 yards and two touchdowns while Brody Langford rushed for 49 yards and one touchdown in his first varsity game. Langford also led the team with 11 tackles and four tackles for loss.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears dominated for the second straight week, beating Lingleville at home in an almost flawless performance.
The Bears won 45-0, getting the game over in one half due to the mercy rule.
Gold-Burg came into the game focused and got off to a great start. A three-and-out forced the Cardinals into a rare punt. The Bears rush pushed a blocker into the punter and deflected/blocked it and gave Gold-Burg good field position.
The Bears took advantage, giving the ball to Jayon Grace who scored on the first offensive play from 15-yards out to go up 8-0.
Gold-Burg’s Paul Jones then recovered an onside kick and a few plays later Grace was scoring again on a 16-yard run to go up 16-0.
The whole sequence then happened again. The Bears Kaleb Smith recovered the onside kick. This time Gold-Burg tried to diversify its offense, mixing in passes and runs to different players. Eventually, it was Grace scoring from five-yards out to put the Bears up 24-0 after only three and half minutes of game time.
After a stop on defense deep in Gold-Burg territory, Jayton Epperson nearly scored on a long run into the Cardinals red zone. From there, Levi Hellinger found Aidan Foster for an eight-yard touchdown to go up 32-0 heading into the second quarter.
Second team players started to get mixed in with the game soundly under control. Still, some starters were in and after a stop on defense in their own territory, the Bears gave the ball to Grace who took it 58 yards for a touchdown to go up 39-0.
With the second quarter winding down, Lingleville attempted a ridiculous for six-man 49-yard field goal attempt from midfield. The fumbled hold thwarted the attempt and Barrett Allen recovered the fumble.
Needing to score at least one more touchdown before halftime with its second offense, Gold-Burg did when Epperson found Smith open for a four-yard touchdown catch with a 1:25 left to play.
Lingleville could not score in that time and the Bears won 45-0 after only one half of work.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns fell short against Wichita Christian on Friday night at home.
The Stars won 46-22, pulling away near the end against the Longhorns in a game that was closer than the final score would indicate.
Coach Greg Roller felt his team was only a few defensive stops away from making the game close down the stretch, but once the lead grew to double-digits Forestburg could not make up the difference.
Jeremiah Perez led the team with 150 yards rushing and scored one touchdown. Angel Cruz was second with 70 yards and scored a team high two touchdowns.
Jesus Sanchez completed four passes for 47 yards, with Nathan Payne leading the team with two catches for 28 yards.
SPORTS
Reno competes in Hotter’n Hell
