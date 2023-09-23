Nocona ISD plans bond public forums

There will be a school bond informational meeting for Nocona Independent School District residents at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the high school auditorium.

Superintendent Dr. David Waters said everyone is invited to attend and receive details of the $19 million bond proposal that will go to voters on Nov. 7.

This plan was developed by a facilities committee in conjunction with the board of trustees and includes four projects:

Adding eight classrooms and a storm shelter to the elementary large enough for everyone on campus. Projected cost $3,315,000.

Adding eight classrooms and a storm shelter to the current middle school also large enough for all on that campus. Projected cost $3,298,750.

Remove the 35-year-old portable buildings at NHS and build a new career and technology education and vocational agriculture center with a storm shelter. Projected cost $4,200,000.

Build a stand-alone 1,200-seat competition gym facing the Cottonwood/Grayson intersection. Projected cost $5.7 million.

There have been extensive last-minute discussions on the building locations going back and forth between connecting them with existing buildings or not; however, it was decided to place the buildings on the east side of the 71-year-old high school on what the board called “up on the hill” facing Grayson Street. The architect emphasized that site would handle drainage more effectively and would be less expensive than connecting them.

After these most recent discussions and board input the final drawings will be prepared.

The schedule of public meetings will be as follows:Sept. 23, 10 a.m., Nocona Hills Church Youth Center, Nocona Hills Homeowners Assn.Sept. 25, 5:30 p.m., NHS Auditorium, public.Oct. 2 , 5:30 p.m., Nocona Elementary cafeteria, public.Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m., NES cafeteria, Spanish.Oct. 20, 7 p.m., Nocona Middle School cafeteria, public.