Property Fraud Alert program coming to county

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Montague County residents will soon be able to take advantage of a property fraud alert system to help battle what the FBI calls the “fastest-growing white-collar crime” in the nation.

During Monday’s commissioner’s court meeting, members approved a request from County Clerk Kim Jones to obtain the service of Property Fraud Alert Service from Fidlar Technologies. Mark Hutton of Fidlar made the presentation.

Based in Ohio, the company expanded to Texas two years ago with 36 partners participating the program to protect land and vital records. Jones said this has become an issue where people may have their property title usurped by someone and sold out from under them without their knowledge. After doing about six months of research she found this program and would like to obtain it for county property owners. The company has seen 180,000 new subscribers in 2022.

