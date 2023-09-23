Preliminary work on Nelson begins

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 25.

The court will proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

A property fraud alert service agreement between the county clerk’s office and Fidlar Technologies will be reviewed.

Commissioners will discuss the distribution of unclaimed property capital credits funds from the Texas Comptroller and cast votes for directors on the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.

Bids for struck-off property in Richwood Hills Lake Estates will be presented, along with naming a private road in precinct one, off New Harp Loop.

The court will see the 2024 Texas County and District Retirement System agreement, the annual report to Medicare for creditable part D prescription coverage and the risk management pool worker’s compensation renewal.