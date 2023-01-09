SPORTS
Nocona Volleyball Interview
Volleyball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians finished fourth overall at their hosted Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake Tournament last week.
The Lady Indians went 5-2 overall, only their final two matches against some of the top teams at the tournament.
Nocona was coming off a big win against Windthorst before the tournament, though it was still missing Kaygan Stone due to injury. Because of that, Aubree Kleinhans had to fill in at libero the whole time and ended up being selected to the all-tournament team.
In pool play, the Lady Indians easily breezed through Quanah, Pilot Point, Tioga and former county rival Bowie without dropping a set.
Winning its pool put Nocona in the gold bracket two days later.
There the Lady Indians beat S&S Consolidated in straight sets before playing Lindsay for a chance to go the championship match.
Nocona lost to Lindsay last year in the playoffs. It went down to the wire in set three, but the Lady Knights narrowly edged out the Lady Indians 26-24 to win the match.
Nocona’s last match was against former district opponent Henrietta, who had already beaten the Lady Indians earlier in the season. The Lady Cats repeated the feat, with the match also going to three sets as the Lady Indians finished the tournament in fourth place.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers got challenged in their tournament at Dublin last week playing some big schools and winning the silver bracket championship.
The Lady Panthers went 3-2 overall, with their biggest challenges coming in pool play.
Saint Jo just missed out on beating Comanche in three sets, losing by the narrowest margin in the final set. The team did not play well against Clyde, losing in straight sets.
The Lady Panthers escaped pool play with a win, handing Coleman a straight sets loss, even winning 16 points in a row at one point.
This left Saint Jo to play in the silver bracket on the final day.
The Lady Panthers played a tough Jacksboro team and while they won in straight sets, it was a close call in both sets.
The win put Saint Jo in the championship game of the silver bracket where it played a familiar team. Fellow pool team Coleman was there and even with the stakes higher and on a different day, the results were the same.
The Lady Panthers easily won both sets to win the silver bracket championship.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears had an up and down tournament at Wichita Christian.
Playing mostly bigger schools freshman and JV teams, the Lady Bears went 2-2-1 overall.
In pool play the Lady Bears won in straight sets against Wichita Falls freshman team and against Seymour.
In a match against Wichita Christian’s JV squad, the teams spilt the first two sets and did not play set three.
In bracket play, Gold-Burg first played Wichita Christian’s varsity team and lost in two sets before playing Wichita Falls JV team and losing in straight sets as well.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns won their third straight with a win at home against Chillicothe.
The Lady Horns won 3-1 against the Lady Eagles, having firm control on the match from the beginning.
Forestburg won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-17.
Taking its foot off the gas a little bit let Chillicothe back in and win set three 25-15. The Lady Horns then took care of business to win 25-20 in the fourth set to win the match 3-1.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles fell short on Saturday with a loss at Munday.
The Lady Moguls won in straight sets against the Lady Eagles.
Bellevue did play better as the match went on with set scores being 25-9, 25-12 and 25-18.
Coach Mollee Kirk is trying to get her team to mentally be ready to win as much as she is working on them with volleyball skills on the court.
Missing scores
Prairie Valley had a bye game late last week.
Bowie plays at Nocona’s BUFLS tourney
The Bowie Lady Rabbits played in their final tournament of the season last week at Nocona’s Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake Tournament.
Without a key starter in the lineup due to injury, the Lady Rabbits went 3-4 overall while still doing well enough on the first day to get in the gold bracket.
Despite having to adjust its lineup on the fly, Bowie dominated the start of pool play, easily beating Quanah, Pilot Point and Tioga in straight sets with barely any adversity.
The Lady Rabbits then got a break check, playing tournament hosts and former county rival Nocona to end the day.
The Lady Indians won in straight sets to give Bowie its first loss as it went 3-1 on the first day.
It was good enough to finish second in their pool and a place in the gold bracket two days later where the Lady Rabbits ran into trouble.
Bowie lost to district opponent Henrietta, Denton Calvary and S&S Consolidated in bracket play to end its tournament.
Football Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians opened their season with a win on the road at Era on Thursday.
The Indians won 42-22, breaking the game open in the third quarter as they pulled away from the Hornets in a game that was closer than the final score would indicate.
Nocona did not start the game well as a turnover on its first drive gave Era the opportunity to drive down the field using its passing attack to score first.
The Indians answered on their next drive as Brady McCasland found Charlie Fuller for a 40-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up at 7-7.
Nocona’s defense buttoned down after the first drive and shut the Hornets down for the rest of the first half, including an interception from Carson Peters that possibly saved a touchdown.
The Indians went ahead on their next offensive series, driving down the field on a 14-play drive that ended with McCasland scoring on a run. Nocona led 14-7 at halftime.
The third quarter was when the Indians broke the game open. First Era went down to score to open the quarter.
The Nocona defense stepped up and got a big interception that was returned for a touchdown from Fuller, thanks in large part to Gavin Miller getting pressure on the Hornet’s quarterback.
The next series, Fuller again made a big play on defense, forcing and then recovering a fumble which led to a score on offense.
The Indians marched down the field with some big runs from Jose Gomez before McCasland found Caden Gaston for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Johnny Stone then scored twice on the ground, once in the third and then in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
Era scored once more in the fourth quarter, but Nocona’s lead was too great as it won 42-22.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers opened their season earning an easy win at Trinidad on Thursday night.
The Panthers won 62-12, winning by mercy-rule during the third quarter as they ran away from the Trojans.
Saint Jo has a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball. With so many players new to varsity play, Trinidad took advantage scoring first on a 20-yard run to go up first.
The Panthers didn’t immediately respond as they turned the ball over on their next drive. Finally they took the lead with Wade Lucas scoring on a 32-yard run to give Saint Jo an 8-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
From there, the Panthers dominated. The defense shut Trinidad down while two returning starters on offense, Devin Stewart and Lee Yeley went to work.
Yeley scored on runs of 74 and 1 yard runs while Stewart scored on runs covering 19 and 35 yards.
Saint Jo led 40-6 at halftime.
The Panthers got others involved offensively in the third quarter with Charlie Evans scoring twice on runs covering 29 and 27 yards while Damon Byrd scored on an eight-yard run to end the game.
The Trojans scored once more in the third quarter on a short pass against Saint Jo’s second string as the Panthers won 62-12.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears got some revenge, opening the season on Friday with a home win against Perrin-Whitt.
The Bears dominated, winning 64-16 against the Pirates with the mercy rule kicking in about halfway through the third quarter.
Gold-Burg was trying to avenge a close loss in its season opener the previous year against Perrin-Whitt and did so from the jump.
Grace led the team with 141 yards rushing on just five carries and scored three touchdowns. Jayton Epperson rushed for 77 yards and scored a touchdown.
Levi Hellinger completed seven passes for 160 yards and five touchdowns. Three went to Aidan Foster for 47 yards as he led the team. Keelyn Case caught one touchdown for 27 yards and Grace also caught one touchdown.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns lost their opening game on the road against private school Dallas Lakehill on Friday.
The Warriors won 42-6 against the Longhorns as they failed to execute well against Lakehill.
Forestburg Coach Greg Roller thought too many mistakes put his team in a hole it never could dig itself out.
“We simply had too many breakdowns on assignments early in the game,” Roller said.
The Longhorns hope they can move on quickly as they look to play Wichita Christian next, which Roller thinks is a winnable game for this team.
