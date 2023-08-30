Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians finished fourth overall at their hosted Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake Tournament last week.

The Lady Indians went 5-2 overall, only their final two matches against some of the top teams at the tournament.

Nocona was coming off a big win against Windthorst before the tournament, though it was still missing Kaygan Stone due to injury. Because of that, Aubree Kleinhans had to fill in at libero the whole time and ended up being selected to the all-tournament team.

In pool play, the Lady Indians easily breezed through Quanah, Pilot Point, Tioga and former county rival Bowie without dropping a set.

Winning its pool put Nocona in the gold bracket two days later.

There the Lady Indians beat S&S Consolidated in straight sets before playing Lindsay for a chance to go the championship match.

Nocona lost to Lindsay last year in the playoffs. It went down to the wire in set three, but the Lady Knights narrowly edged out the Lady Indians 26-24 to win the match.

Nocona’s last match was against former district opponent Henrietta, who had already beaten the Lady Indians earlier in the season. The Lady Cats repeated the feat, with the match also going to three sets as the Lady Indians finished the tournament in fourth place.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers got challenged in their tournament at Dublin last week playing some big schools and winning the silver bracket championship.

The Lady Panthers went 3-2 overall, with their biggest challenges coming in pool play.

Saint Jo just missed out on beating Comanche in three sets, losing by the narrowest margin in the final set. The team did not play well against Clyde, losing in straight sets.

The Lady Panthers escaped pool play with a win, handing Coleman a straight sets loss, even winning 16 points in a row at one point.

This left Saint Jo to play in the silver bracket on the final day.

The Lady Panthers played a tough Jacksboro team and while they won in straight sets, it was a close call in both sets.

The win put Saint Jo in the championship game of the silver bracket where it played a familiar team. Fellow pool team Coleman was there and even with the stakes higher and on a different day, the results were the same.

The Lady Panthers easily won both sets to win the silver bracket championship.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears had an up and down tournament at Wichita Christian.

Playing mostly bigger schools freshman and JV teams, the Lady Bears went 2-2-1 overall.

In pool play the Lady Bears won in straight sets against Wichita Falls freshman team and against Seymour.

In a match against Wichita Christian’s JV squad, the teams spilt the first two sets and did not play set three.

In bracket play, Gold-Burg first played Wichita Christian’s varsity team and lost in two sets before playing Wichita Falls JV team and losing in straight sets as well.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns won their third straight with a win at home against Chillicothe.

The Lady Horns won 3-1 against the Lady Eagles, having firm control on the match from the beginning.

Forestburg won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-17.

Taking its foot off the gas a little bit let Chillicothe back in and win set three 25-15. The Lady Horns then took care of business to win 25-20 in the fourth set to win the match 3-1.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles fell short on Saturday with a loss at Munday.

The Lady Moguls won in straight sets against the Lady Eagles.

Bellevue did play better as the match went on with set scores being 25-9, 25-12 and 25-18.

Coach Mollee Kirk is trying to get her team to mentally be ready to win as much as she is working on them with volleyball skills on the court.

Missing scores

Prairie Valley had a bye game late last week.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.