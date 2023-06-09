Volleyball Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers picked up their second win of the season against private school Westlake Academy.

The Panthers won 66-36 against the Blacksmiths.

Saint Jo knew it would get at least challenge defensively, having played Westlake previously and Coach Mark Stevens being impressed with quarterback Harris Manchac.

Stevens knew it could be his team’s toughest test against a passing attack all season and stepped up to the challenge. While his defense is still having some miscommunication and some alignment errors, Stevens is proud of the team’s hustle and effort which has sometimes made up for the mistakes.

The Panthers got enough stops throughout the game so that its offense could thrive as they scored at will.

Lee Yeley had a breakout game, rushing for 278 yards and five touchdowns to lead the team. Wyatt Lucas added two rushing touchdowns along with Charlie Evans who had one.

Devin Stewart completed three passes for 116 yards, with two catches coming from Wade Lucas who finished with 86 yards.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians dominated at Quanah on Friday night to start their season 2-0.

Nocona proved to be the better tribe of Indians, winning 55-6 against Quanah.

Nocona improved on all of Coach Blake Crutsinger’s complaints from week one.

The defense played better, allowing only 161 yards in the game and not allowing Quanah to get a single first down or even cross midfield in the first half.

Also, the defense scored not just once off a turnover but twice this week. Both were credited to linebacker Cooper Waldrip.

He recovered a fumble Charlie Fuller forced and returned it 67 yards for the first score.

The second came when Cristhian Cortes forced a fumble on one of his team high two sacks. Kasch Johnson recovered it and then handed the ball off to Waldrip so he could score his second defensive touchdown of the game.

The complaint on offense was too many turnovers, but Nocona cleaned that up with none on Friday night. The offense was also balanced.

Quarterback Brady McCasland threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns, which went to Caden Gaston, Fuller and Waldrip.

The team then rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Johnny Stone led the team with 50 yards and two touchdowns while Brody Langford rushed for 49 yards and one touchdown in his first varsity game. Langford also led the team with 11 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears dominated for the second straight week, beating Lingleville at home in an almost flawless performance.

The Bears won 45-0, getting the game over in one half due to the mercy rule.

Gold-Burg came into the game focused and got off to a great start. A three-and-out forced the Cardinals into a rare punt. The Bears rush pushed a blocker into the punter and deflected/blocked it and gave Gold-Burg good field position.

The Bears took advantage, giving the ball to Jayon Grace who scored on the first offensive play from 15-yards out to go up 8-0.

Gold-Burg’s Paul Jones then recovered an onside kick and a few plays later Grace was scoring again on a 16-yard run to go up 16-0.

The whole sequence then happened again. The Bears Kaleb Smith recovered the onside kick. This time Gold-Burg tried to diversify its offense, mixing in passes and runs to different players. Eventually, it was Grace scoring from five-yards out to put the Bears up 24-0 after only three and half minutes of game time.

After a stop on defense deep in Gold-Burg territory, Jayton Epperson nearly scored on a long run into the Cardinals red zone. From there, Levi Hellinger found Aidan Foster for an eight-yard touchdown to go up 32-0 heading into the second quarter.

Second team players started to get mixed in with the game soundly under control. Still, some starters were in and after a stop on defense in their own territory, the Bears gave the ball to Grace who took it 58 yards for a touchdown to go up 39-0.

With the second quarter winding down, Lingleville attempted a ridiculous for six-man 49-yard field goal attempt from midfield. The fumbled hold thwarted the attempt and Barrett Allen recovered the fumble.

Needing to score at least one more touchdown before halftime with its second offense, Gold-Burg did when Epperson found Smith open for a four-yard touchdown catch with a 1:25 left to play.

Lingleville could not score in that time and the Bears won 45-0 after only one half of work.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns fell short against Wichita Christian on Friday night at home.

The Stars won 46-22, pulling away near the end against the Longhorns in a game that was closer than the final score would indicate.

Coach Greg Roller felt his team was only a few defensive stops away from making the game close down the stretch, but once the lead grew to double-digits Forestburg could not make up the difference.

Jeremiah Perez led the team with 150 yards rushing and scored one touchdown. Angel Cruz was second with 70 yards and scored a team high two touchdowns.

Jesus Sanchez completed four passes for 47 yards, with Nathan Payne leading the team with two catches for 28 yards.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.