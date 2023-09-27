SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers opened up district play on Friday by beating Prairie Valley at home.
The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the young Lady Bulldogs.
Saint Jo came into the game following a tough five-set win against Poolville and Coach Kelly Skidmore was hoping her team would play better than that.
Prairie Valley struggled in the match with slow starts in all three sets. The Lady Panthers were ahead 8-2 in sets one and three and 9-1 in set two.
The closest the Lady Bulldogs got was in set three when they cut the lead to 12-8 midway through, but each time Saint Jo remained firmly in control.
Frustration seemed to set in for Prairie Valley at times with self-inflicted errors which did not help.
The Lady Panthers won with the set scores being 25-11, 25-9 and 25-13.
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a tough match at Holliday.
The Lady Eagles won in straight sets against the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie was able to put it together to compete well and nearly win the second set, but ultimately lost 25-22. The first and third sets were not too great for the Lady Rabbits as they lost 25-11 and 25-10.
Coach Ashley Sanders did not think her team was in rhythm or playing their game at all during the match. It wasn’t so much at Holliday overwhelmed her team, Sanders said, but more about her team not playing up to its capability.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won their eighth straight match of the season on Friday with a win against Wichita Falls High School.
The Lady Indians won in straight sets as well, which keeps another streak going of not losing a set in the last eight matches.
The Lady Coyotes made Nocona work a bit, but the Lady Indians were in control each set as they won with little drama. The set scores were 25-18, 25-15 and 25-14.
Skyler Smith led the team with 15 kills, 23 assists and two service aces. Meg Meekins also had 15 kills and was second with 21 assists while leading the team with two blocks.
Aubree Kleinhans had a team high 11 digs while Ava Johnson and Graci Brown each had two aces.
Forestburg vs Bellevue
The Forestburg Lady Horns opened district play on Friday with a win against Bellevue.
The Lady Horns won in straight sets against the Lady Eagles as they started off district strong.
The two teams played exactly a month previously and while it was similar results, Bellevue was looking much better than in that contest.
Forestburg had to work in all three sets. Though the Lady Eagles didn’t almost win a set like they did in the first match, they were more competitive throughout.
It was not good enough though as a solid Lady Horn team won with set scores being 25-18, 25-21 and 25-15.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Gold-Burg Football Interview
SPORTS
Football Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians finished up their non-district schedule with a win against Valley View on Friday to remain undefeated.
The Indians dominated, winning 64-28 with the majority of the damage done in the first half.
Nocona came into the game knowing the Eagles were looking to pass the ball around, which would be a challenge for the defense since not many teams play like that.
Still, the Indians’ offense took the pressure off by scoring early and often, mostly leaning on their offensive line since almost every runner had success throughout the game. The few times they did throw, it went for big gains to complement the running game.
Nocona was up 50-14 at halftime.
The second half saw some second team players get some rotation in as the brakes were hit. Still, the Indians still played an even half against Valley View, both scoring 14 points as Nocona finished out the game with little drama.
The Indians won 64-28.
Johnny Stone led the team with 146 yards rushing while scoring one touchdown. Brady McCasland was second with 102 yards rushing and scored two rushing touchdowns.
Brody Langford, Ethan Blair and Joes Gomez also rushed for one touchdown each as the team finished 413 yards rushing.
McCasland only attempted 10 passes all game, but he completed seven for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Charlie Fuller reeled in two catches for 30 yards and one touchdown while Caden Gaston caught one pass for a 43-yard touchdown.
Gaston also intercepted a pass on defense and returned it 88 yards for a touchdown. Stone forced and recovered a fumble on defense as well giving Nocona two takeaways. Oscar Salomon, Cooper Waldrip and Stone each finished with double-digit tackles.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns won their first game of the season on Friday playing Texoma Christian.
The Longhorns won 39-0 against the Eagles, shutting them down completely on defense.
Forestburg was coming off a tough loss against Saint Jo in which the team played better than in years past, but it did not show up much on the scoreboard.
Still, the Longhorns put it all together on Friday against Texoma Christian.
The team switched its tendency offensively, getting out of its usual bunch formation and into a spread set that seemed to work better, especially in the second half.
Jesus Sanchez led the team, completing nine passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns. Nathan Payne caught four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns while Will Johnson caught two passes for 49 yards both for touchdowns.
On the ground, Jeremiah Perez led the team with 136 yards rushing while Tye Reid ran for 55 yards.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Gold-Burg beats Saint Jo for the first time since 2011
The Gold-Burg Bears played spoiler at Saint Jo’s homecoming Friday night.
The Bears won 64-50 to break a nearly 12-year losing streak against the Panthers.
Gold-Burg came into the game confident this was the year, carrying an undefeated record with dominant wins so far this season that had not gone past halftime.
Saint Jo would easily be the toughest opponent so far, coming into the game with only one loss against a really good Crowell team while playing much better teams than the Bears.
The Panthers got on the board first with an 18-yard touchdown run up the middle from Wade Lucas. Gold-Burg quickly answered its first drive as the quick-footed Jayon Grace scored on a 16-yard run to tie the game up at 8-8.
The Bear defense got its first stop as a big negative play on fourth down allowed Gold-Burg to get the ball inside Saint Jo’s 10-yard line. Grace scored on the next play give the Bears the lead 15-8.
The Panthers responded as Devin Stewart scrambled around to buy time before finding Wade Lucas in the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown pass, cutting Gold-Burg’s lead to 15-14.
The first quarter was not done yet with the scoring. Grace scored on a 15-yard run to put the Bears up two scores 23-14. Saint Jo would not go away as a deep kickoff to Lee Yeley was returned up the left sidelines 79 yards for a touchdown. It cut Gold-Burg’s lead to 23-22 heading into the second quarter.
The Panthers got the lead back at the start of the second quarter with their defense. Wyatt Lucas ripped a contested catch from a Bears’ player for an interception and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to put Saint Jo up 28-23.
Gold-Burg responded with a successful offensive drive, finished off with Grace scoring on a short run. This put the team up 31-28.
Unfortunately for the Bears, Grace started dealing with some sort of leg injury that limited his availability for the rest of the second quarter.
The defenses took over for the rest of the half. Both teams got two stops each to end the half, with Saint Jo even getting another interception on defense when Mathew Sampson stepped in front of a pass.
Still, it was a one score game with Gold-Burg only leading 31-28.
Grace seemed to have worked off whatever was limiting him in the second quarter when he came back out for the second half. He got things going for the Bears on a 40-yard touchdown run, reversing all the way back to the other side of the field.
It put Gold-Burg back up by two scores 37-28.
The Bears went for the kill as Aidan Foster recovered his own onside kick to give the team the ball right back.
Still, the Panthers were not done fighting. Saint Jo’s defense forced another turnover as Blaine Penaluna recovered a fumble to prevent Gold-Burg from scoring.
The Bears defense then responded as Foster forced a fumble, recovered it and returned it 13 yards for a defensive touchdown, extending Gold-Burg’s lead to 43-28.
The Bears really started to pour it on with another stop on defense. It was followed with quarterback Levi Hellinger finding Paul Jones on fourth down, who ran from one side of field to the other on this catch and run 22-yard touchdown catch making it 49-28.
Saint Jo was not ready to fall down and get mercy-ruled though. Yeley scrambled around and found Wyatt Lucas open for 24-yard touchdown catch to cut the lead to 49-34.
Gold-Burg wanted to make sure to not give any momentum towards the Panthers and Grace scored on a 21-yard run to put his team back up by three scores 56-34.
Still, Saint Jo got one more score in before the third quarter ended. Stewart got loose on a 56-yard run to cut the Bears lead to 56-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
The teams started with their defenses both getting stops to start the final period.
Gold-Burg got the ball back and Hellinger again found Jones for a touchdown, this one for 20 yards to put the Bears back ahead by three scores 64-42.
The Panthers got one more with Stewart running for a 28-yard touchdown to cut the lead back to two scores 64-50 with 4:33 left to play.
The Panther defense then got a stop as they had some hope a quick score followed a successful onside kick could give them a chance to come back.
Those hopes were dashed when Saint Jo fumbled the ball away as Gold-Burg’s Isaac Renteria recovered the fumble with less than two minutes left to play.
The Bears ran out the clock to secure the win, 64-50.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
