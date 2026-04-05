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Gas line repair closes streets

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13 hours ago

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Atmos Energy has E. Montague St. closed between Mason St. & Lindsey St. for gas line repair.

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NEWS

Substation/transformer install back on track

Published

5 days ago

on

04/30/2026

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A crew from Scarborough Engineering was working on control termination wiring in the control room of the Bowie Substation last week. They were integrating additional equipment including the new transformer. Once everything is connected it will go through a testing phase. The transformer project has been stalled during the past year awaiting the arrival of various parts. (News photo by Barbara Green

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NEWS

Amon Carter Lake Water Corp. reorganizes board

Published

5 days ago

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04/30/2026

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By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
After more than a year of turmoil and upheaval it appears the Amon Carter Lake Water Supply Corporation is back on its feet with a slate of new board members and plans to review by-laws and operations.
Last August all the board members resigned in the wake of a lawsuit by a resident who could not obtain water for a small housing development despite being in the district. The property owner also accused the board of not following open meetings or open records laws, or its own by-laws.
After the board resigned a receivership was requested from the court and was named in December 2025. The receiver or temporary manager was Nocona attorney Zach Renfro, who was directed by the court to seek out possible directors to rehabilitate the association and assure it meets the obligation of continuing to provide water to more than 300 members.
The corporation board conducted its first general membership meeting on March 27 where a state of the corporation was given and new directors

named. They are Kevin McShan, president; Josh Swint, vice president; Carla Swofford, secretary; Wesley Kelly, treasurer; Zach Gunter, Rob Hankins and Chase Thomas, all directors.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.

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NEWS

Lack of quorum cancels meeting

Published

5 days ago

on

04/30/2026

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The Bowie City Council meeting scheduled for April 28 was canceled due to the lack of a quorum.
Councilors Boyd Hulstine, Stephanie Post and Brent Shaw were present along with Mayor Gaylynn Burris, Four council members are required. Laramie Truax, Laura Sproles and TJay McEwen were absent. The agenda items were expected to be placed on the next agenda of business for the council.

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