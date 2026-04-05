Gas line repair closes streets

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

After more than a year of turmoil and upheaval it appears the Amon Carter Lake Water Supply Corporation is back on its feet with a slate of new board members and plans to review by-laws and operations.

Last August all the board members resigned in the wake of a lawsuit by a resident who could not obtain water for a small housing development despite being in the district. The property owner also accused the board of not following open meetings or open records laws, or its own by-laws.

After the board resigned a receivership was requested from the court and was named in December 2025. The receiver or temporary manager was Nocona attorney Zach Renfro, who was directed by the court to seek out possible directors to rehabilitate the association and assure it meets the obligation of continuing to provide water to more than 300 members.

The corporation board conducted its first general membership meeting on March 27 where a state of the corporation was given and new directors

named. They are Kevin McShan, president; Josh Swint, vice president; Carla Swofford, secretary; Wesley Kelly, treasurer; Zach Gunter, Rob Hankins and Chase Thomas, all directors.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.