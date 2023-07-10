NEWS
Bowie City Council meets Monday
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 9 in council chambers.
In old business, the panel will resume a review of the hotel/motel tax report. It was tabled from the previous meeting for some questions from council members.
The second reading of the budget amendment also will be offered, along with the additional amendment for fiscal 2022-23.
In new business, the council will examine the ordinance that would allow the issuance of certificates of obligation which will fund the Nelson Street drainage project at $2.1 million and a new ambulance at about $380,000.
The city will solicit bids for the water line grant project on Wichita Street, funded in part by a community development block grant. Hayter Engineering is doing the design work.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will report on the Enterprise fleet, Nelson Street, Hyper-Reach alert system, sewer line project and the Texas Municipal League Region V meeting on Oct. 19.
Commissioners meet Monday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9 in regular session.
It is expected to be a brief meeting full of many annual topics.
The term of the commissioner’s court will be set and the 2024 resolution for the Indigent Defense Grant program will both be offered.
Commissioners will discuss hiring a part-time secretary for all four commissioners. A preliminary plat for lots one-seven at Century Oaks Ranch Subdivision will be presented.
The sheriff’s office will seek to accept unanticipated revenue that includes $10,000 from the Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation and $20 from Mike and Pauline Heathington.
The final bill for James Lane Plumbing for $1,275 related to repairs in the courthouse will be offered and is expected to be paid for out of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Public turnout slim for first BISD bond meeting
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
With less than two weeks before early voting starts for the Nov. 7 general election, less than 10 citizens attended the first public meeting on Oct. 2 for the Bowie Independent School District proposed $65.8 million bond issue.
A second meeting is planned for Oct. 12 and the final one on Oct. 23 at the junior high at 6 p.m. The audience consisted of about eight citizens, with the remainder school board members and ISD staff.
Those who attended came into the session after taking a tour of the junior high school, which is one of the buildings that will be impacted if the bond plan is approved by voters.
It has been 10 years since the district voters had a bond issue, which was approved and funded athletic fields and other improvements. The present high school was built with bonds approved in 2007.
Things have been quiet on the street with little talk heard about the bond issue and with such low attendance at the first meeting, it is unclear what that means. Superintendent Blake Enlow said he would love to have seen more people, but he is unsure what that means for the bond.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
New alert system goes live in Bowie
The City of Bowie has initiated a new community alert system that went live on Oct. 3.
Kirk Higgins, city emergency management coordinator, explains with this system a citizen inside the city limits can select the alerts they wish to receive whether it be community events or severe weather alerts and how to receive those for example on a cell phone.
Announcements might include the dates for a festival or news about a broken water main. It also automatically sends national severe weather alerts for tornadoes or storms.
“While it is similar to what the county provides, it is easier to use and allows you to update it when you want,” said Higgins.
The subscriber can set the alerts or messages to come in a phone call, text message, email or through Alexa.
Those preferences can be changed at any time in the future. Higgins said one of the great features is being able to narrow down a specific area of the city for an alert, for example, a broken water main impacting a five-block area in town. Alerts could go out just to those in the impact area not to everyone in the system.
“It can be tailored to whatever we need by simply drawing a box on a map of the city, which creates a lot of options,” said the coordinator.
Community announcements will include utility outages, wildfires, floods, public health alerts and criminal activity.
Community events could include Jim Bowie Days, Chicken and Bread Days, Second Monday and other similar items.
This service is provided free of charge to the residents of Bowie. Higgins added if you reside outside the city, but work inside the city you could use the work address to receive alerts that impact that area. Citizens can sign up at hyper-reach.com/txcityofbowiesignup.html, call or text 940-531-9400. For an Alexa, the citizens asks it to enable hyper-reach.
