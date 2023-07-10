Public turnout slim for first BISD bond meeting

By BARBARA GREEN

With less than two weeks before early voting starts for the Nov. 7 general election, less than 10 citizens attended the first public meeting on Oct. 2 for the Bowie Independent School District proposed $65.8 million bond issue.

A second meeting is planned for Oct. 12 and the final one on Oct. 23 at the junior high at 6 p.m. The audience consisted of about eight citizens, with the remainder school board members and ISD staff.

Those who attended came into the session after taking a tour of the junior high school, which is one of the buildings that will be impacted if the bond plan is approved by voters.

It has been 10 years since the district voters had a bond issue, which was approved and funded athletic fields and other improvements. The present high school was built with bonds approved in 2007.

Things have been quiet on the street with little talk heard about the bond issue and with such low attendance at the first meeting, it is unclear what that means. Superintendent Blake Enlow said he would love to have seen more people, but he is unsure what that means for the bond.

