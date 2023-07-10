NEWS
Public turnout slim for first BISD bond meeting
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
With less than two weeks before early voting starts for the Nov. 7 general election, less than 10 citizens attended the first public meeting on Oct. 2 for the Bowie Independent School District proposed $65.8 million bond issue.
A second meeting is planned for Oct. 12 and the final one on Oct. 23 at the junior high at 6 p.m. The audience consisted of about eight citizens, with the remainder school board members and ISD staff.
Those who attended came into the session after taking a tour of the junior high school, which is one of the buildings that will be impacted if the bond plan is approved by voters.
It has been 10 years since the district voters had a bond issue, which was approved and funded athletic fields and other improvements. The present high school was built with bonds approved in 2007.
Things have been quiet on the street with little talk heard about the bond issue and with such low attendance at the first meeting, it is unclear what that means. Superintendent Blake Enlow said he would love to have seen more people, but he is unsure what that means for the bond.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
New alert system goes live in Bowie
The City of Bowie has initiated a new community alert system that went live on Oct. 3.
Kirk Higgins, city emergency management coordinator, explains with this system a citizen inside the city limits can select the alerts they wish to receive whether it be community events or severe weather alerts and how to receive those for example on a cell phone.
Announcements might include the dates for a festival or news about a broken water main. It also automatically sends national severe weather alerts for tornadoes or storms.
“While it is similar to what the county provides, it is easier to use and allows you to update it when you want,” said Higgins.
The subscriber can set the alerts or messages to come in a phone call, text message, email or through Alexa.
Those preferences can be changed at any time in the future. Higgins said one of the great features is being able to narrow down a specific area of the city for an alert, for example, a broken water main impacting a five-block area in town. Alerts could go out just to those in the impact area not to everyone in the system.
“It can be tailored to whatever we need by simply drawing a box on a map of the city, which creates a lot of options,” said the coordinator.
Community announcements will include utility outages, wildfires, floods, public health alerts and criminal activity.
Community events could include Jim Bowie Days, Chicken and Bread Days, Second Monday and other similar items.
This service is provided free of charge to the residents of Bowie. Higgins added if you reside outside the city, but work inside the city you could use the work address to receive alerts that impact that area. Citizens can sign up at hyper-reach.com/txcityofbowiesignup.html, call or text 940-531-9400. For an Alexa, the citizens asks it to enable hyper-reach.
NEWS
National emergency broadcast test comes at 1:20 p.m. today. It is just a test
Bowie Police officials remind citizens today is the day for the U.S. government’s big emergency alert drill, which will send a test message to every TV, radio and cell phone in the nation.
Starting at approximately 1:20 pm Central time today, the federal government will begin conducting a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts. This will send an emergency alert to all radios, televisions, and cell phones.
The test is being conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communication Commission. Its purpose is to ensure that the systems in place continue to be an effective means of warning the public about emergencies at a national level.
Essentially, what this means is that you can expect hundreds of millions of cell phones around the country to make a screeching alert noise at approximately the same time today, beginning around 1:20 pm Central. Radio and TV stations will also blare a test alert at around the same time. But there is no action required from you after receiving the free message — IT IS JUST A TEST
NEWS
Bowie ER opens after 2 years of work by Faith Community Health System
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
On Sunday afternoon the culmination of two years of hard work came to fruition as Faith Community Health System opened the doors of its new hospital emergency room in Bowie.
Chief Executive Officer Frank Beaman announced the ER was “going live” at the climax of a reverential dedication ceremony for employees, families and community leaders Sunday afternoon. It was greeted with loud applause from the audience.
There will be a grand opening ribbon cutting at noon on Oct. 23 and the public is invited.
Bowie Memorial Hospital closed Nov. 16, 2015 after nearly 50 years of service to the area. The property was purchased and reopened in May 2017 as Central Hospital of Bowie, but it closed in early 2020. Emergency care has relied on Nocona General Hospital and Wise Health in Decatur.
In mid-August 2021 Faith Community Health System announced it would open an emergency room at the former hospital location.
It was a major undertaking as the building had been left to waste after it closed. Rain, freezing weather, thieves and neglect took a drastic toll by the time Faith launched the renovation and announced its intention to open a full hospital ER in August 2021. The last two years have been fraught with delays and unexpected costs many caused by the pandemic and post-pandemic business environment.
The opening
Dr. Shawn White, medical director for Faith Community, welcomed the guests and reflected on how he was tasked with helping coordinate about 40 providers, employees and their families as the system grows. He promised the team at Faith, “Have their hearts in the right places doing this work to edify Bowie and serve patients”
Beaman said this was a very proud moment for his executive team, the board and all the employees who have been working to prepare the opening.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
