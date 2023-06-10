OBITUARIES
Darlene Talkington
July 11, 1948 – October 4, 2023
BELLEVUE- Darlene Talkington, 75, died Oct. 4, 2023.
A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Talkington was born July 11, 1948, in Ardmore, OK to Joe and Dorothy Elliot. She married the love of her life Gerald on May 13, 1963, and raised four children together. She worked as a forklift operator for Seicor until she retired around the age of 50.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Talkington; parents, Joe and Dorothy Elliot, and sister, JoEllen Talkington.
She is survived by her son, Tracy Talkington; daughters, Karri Garvin, Kelli Ragsdale and Misty Dyson; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Cecil Stanley Pitman
February 7, 1950 – September 27, 2023
SAINT JO – Cecil Stanley Pitman, 73, died on Sept. 27, 2023 in Saint Jo.
A family visitation was from 10-11 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Scott Funeral Home. A graveside service took place at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Mountain Creek Cemetery in Saint Jo.
Pitman was born on Feb. 7, 1950 in Muenster to Joe Loyd and Sarah Jasper (Wood) Pitman. He enlisted in the United States Army on April 14, 1970 to serve in the Vietnam War. He married Lorali Lottie Reeves on July 1, 1972 in San Antonio. Together they had two sons. He worked as a tool and die maker at Weber for more than 40 years before he retired. He was a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Saint Jo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Sarah Pitman.
He is survived by his wife, Lottie Pitman, Saint Jo; sons, Noah Pitman, Nocona and Jeff Pitman, Saint Jo; two granddaughters; and sister, Wanda Parker, Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
William Oscar “Bill” DeVore
November 5, 1937 – September 27, 2023
NOCONA – William Oscar “Bill” DeVore, 85, died Sept. 27 in Bellevue, TX.
Graveside service was at 9 a.m. on Oct. 6 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
DeVore was born Nov. 5, 1937 in Blanco, TX. He loved working with wood and was a builder. He was knowledgeable about agriculture and nature. He was very proud of his time as a U.S. Marine.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Hodges; children, Ryann Malaby, Barrett Hodges, Debbie DeVore and Ernie DeVore; six grandchildren; and one nephew.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Mary Lou (Smith) Winn
May 29, 1940 – September 21, 2023
Bowie – Mary Lou (Smith) Winn, 83, passed away Sept. 21.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on, Oct. 3 at the White family Funeral Home. A Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 4 at the the White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Mary Lou was born May 29, 1940 in Ventura, CA to Floyd and Lena Smith. Mary Lou graduated high school in Monahans, TX. She was a majorette in the band, enjoyed ballet and was an avid dove hunter.
After graduating high school, one of her fondest memories was of her senior trip to California with her classmates. She moved to Houston to attend Southwest Medical School. Post medical school, she moved to Euless and worked many years at Irving Community Hospital and Medical Cities Dallas managing the lab department.
Mary Lou married Kenneth Winn in April 1977. She continued in the medical field, working 17 years at Bowie Memorial Hospital. She also owned a store in downtown Bowie known as Collections for many years. It was in those first years of their lives together that they started taking their family to Vail, CO every summer. This tradition continued until they retired and were able to fulfill a lifetime dream of owning a home in the mountains. From that point, they spent summers in Colorado and winters in Texas.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lena Smith; brother, Gordan Smith; and great-grandchild, Eli Sorensen.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children, Cindy McKinley, Tod Ramirez and wife Tracie, Jeff Winn and wife Mary Lynn, Kim Ramirez, Kris Winn, Tiffany Reese and husband Brad; grandchildren, Lee McKinley, Constance Sorensen, Ryan Ramirez, Jacob Anderson, Alyssa Cole, Lucas Winn, Keni Reese and Roxi Reese; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Norman Smith and wife Janet; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home.
