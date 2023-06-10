Cecil Stanley Pitman

May 29, 1940 – September 21, 2023

Bowie – Mary Lou (Smith) Winn, 83, passed away Sept. 21.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on, Oct. 3 at the White family Funeral Home. A Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 4 at the the White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Mary Lou was born May 29, 1940 in Ventura, CA to Floyd and Lena Smith. Mary Lou graduated high school in Monahans, TX. She was a majorette in the band, enjoyed ballet and was an avid dove hunter.

After graduating high school, one of her fondest memories was of her senior trip to California with her classmates. She moved to Houston to attend Southwest Medical School. Post medical school, she moved to Euless and worked many years at Irving Community Hospital and Medical Cities Dallas managing the lab department.

Mary Lou married Kenneth Winn in April 1977. She continued in the medical field, working 17 years at Bowie Memorial Hospital. She also owned a store in downtown Bowie known as Collections for many years. It was in those first years of their lives together that they started taking their family to Vail, CO every summer. This tradition continued until they retired and were able to fulfill a lifetime dream of owning a home in the mountains. From that point, they spent summers in Colorado and winters in Texas.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lena Smith; brother, Gordan Smith; and great-grandchild, Eli Sorensen.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children, Cindy McKinley, Tod Ramirez and wife Tracie, Jeff Winn and wife Mary Lynn, Kim Ramirez, Kris Winn, Tiffany Reese and husband Brad; grandchildren, Lee McKinley, Constance Sorensen, Ryan Ramirez, Jacob Anderson, Alyssa Cole, Lucas Winn, Keni Reese and Roxi Reese; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Norman Smith and wife Janet; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home.

