Gold-Burg falls to Bellevue in 3 sets

Published

10 mins ago

on

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough match on their home court to the Bellevue Lady Eagles on Tuesday night.
Bellevue topped Gold-Burg in three sets by 26-24, 25-23, and 25-23.
“It was a very tough match, and the girls were evenly matched,” said Gold-Burg Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said. “It could have gone either way with a point here or a point there. We also missed some serves. I am proud of the girls and their play.”

Read the full volleyball round in the weekend Bowie News.

Top Photo: A Gold-Burg Bear strikes at the ball.

A Bellevue Lady Eagles goes in the air to hit the ball. (Photo by Jordan Neal)
SPORTS

Nocona boys run third at Muenster Invitational Meet

Published

9 mins ago

on

10/07/2023

By

Cross Country teams from Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo and Forestburg ran at the Muenster Invitational on Oct. 4.
The Nocona boy’s team placed third in the overall standings for the 5000 meter run with Saint Jo sixth place and Bowie in seventh. The Nocona girl’s team took sixth overall in the two-mile run and Saint Jo followed in seventh. Bowie did not have enough runners for a girls’ team.
Nocona runner Claudio Segura took tenth place overall with a time of 17:53.52. The average team time was 18.37.

Read the full story and see all the results in the weekend sports.

Top photo: Cross country teams from Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo and Forestburg competed in the Oct. 4 cross country meet in Muenster. (Courtesy photo)

SPORTS

TPWD names summer photo winner

Published

25 mins ago

on

10/07/2023

By

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wrapped up the summer portion of the Texas State Parks Centennial Photo Contest, choosing a winner from more than 740 entries.
The winning photo for the “Keepin’ it Cool at Texas State Parks” summer theme was taken by Heather Averill and features an otherworldly underwater view of Balmorhea State Park’s spring-fed pool.
Averill is the third seasonal theme winner and is automatically entered into the grand prize drawing at the end of the year. One more themed round winner remains this year before a public vote determines the grand prize photo from all the quarterly winners.

Read the full story in the weekend sports.

SPORTS

Friday night football scores – Montague County teams

Published

8 hours ago

on

10/06/2023

By

Bowie 6 Jim Ned 34

Nocona 7 Whitewright 6

Forestburg 6 Knox City 60

Saint Jo 60 Bynum 27 (third quarter final )

Gold-Burg 62 Union Hill 67

