Gold-Burg falls to Bellevue in 3 sets

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough match on their home court to the Bellevue Lady Eagles on Tuesday night.

Bellevue topped Gold-Burg in three sets by 26-24, 25-23, and 25-23.

“It was a very tough match, and the girls were evenly matched,” said Gold-Burg Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said. “It could have gone either way with a point here or a point there. We also missed some serves. I am proud of the girls and their play.”

Read the full volleyball round in the weekend Bowie News.

Top Photo: A Gold-Burg Bear strikes at the ball.