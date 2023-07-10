TPWD names summer photo winner

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wrapped up the summer portion of the Texas State Parks Centennial Photo Contest, choosing a winner from more than 740 entries.

The winning photo for the “Keepin’ it Cool at Texas State Parks” summer theme was taken by Heather Averill and features an otherworldly underwater view of Balmorhea State Park’s spring-fed pool.

Averill is the third seasonal theme winner and is automatically entered into the grand prize drawing at the end of the year. One more themed round winner remains this year before a public vote determines the grand prize photo from all the quarterly winners.

