Wise Hope presents healthy relationships class in November

Almost all of North America (except for western Alaska) will experience a strange and dramatic sky event on Oct. 14, as a partial solar eclipse will take place.

Depending on where you are located (and if your sky is reasonably clear) the Sun will appear to be dented, crescent shaped, or even ring-shaped.

The partial solar eclipse is special because it will become an “annular” solar eclipse for some viewers in the United States. That means that the Sun will appear to be a giant “ring of fire” or halo of reddish-golden light. The last time an event like this occurred in the United States was in 2012.

The Farmer’s Almanac states the eclipse will be seen over Midland at 11:43 a.m., San Antonio at 11:52 a.m. and Corpus Christi at 11:55 a.m. A specific time for the county could not be found.