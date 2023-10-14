Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Wise Hope presents healthy relationships class in November

Published

4 mins ago

on

The Wise Hope Crisis Center will present a Healthy Relationships Course Nov. 1-30 at the North Central Texas College campus room 118.
There will be seven classes at the following times and days: Monday/Wednesday, 2:30-3:45 p.m. and 4:30-5:45 p.m. and Tuesday/Thursday at the same times. This is a free course.
Please RSVP to 940-531-4003 or call to ask questions. You also could email [email protected].
The course will include examining what makes healthy vs. unhealthy relationships, determine acceptable and unacceptable behavior, acquiring and utilizing tools needed to affect positive change, self-regulation learning to manage challenging emotions in difficult circumstances, healthy boundaries and conflict resolution.
All services are free and 100% confidential to clients.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday

Published

3 days ago

on

10/11/2023

By

Almost all of North America (except for western Alaska) will experience a strange and dramatic sky event on Oct. 14, as a partial solar eclipse will take place.
Depending on where you are located (and if your sky is reasonably clear) the Sun will appear to be dented, crescent shaped, or even ring-shaped.
The partial solar eclipse is special because it will become an “annular” solar eclipse for some viewers in the United States. That means that the Sun will appear to be a giant “ring of fire” or halo of reddish-golden light. The last time an event like this occurred in the United States was in 2012.
The Farmer’s Almanac states the eclipse will be seen over Midland at 11:43 a.m., San Antonio at 11:52 a.m. and Corpus Christi at 11:55 a.m. A specific time for the county could not be found.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Bowie, Nocona marching bands prepare for UIL contest, possible state bid

Published

4 days ago

on

10/10/2023

By

By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie and Nocona High Schools will send their marching bands off to University Interscholastic League contest on Oct. 14 and for the first time all bands will be eligible to advance to state contest.
In past years, Texas bands have had to alternate years to advance, but the rules changed this year. German Torres, Bowie band director, said this change is a great opportunity for bands to earn the chance to compete against the best bands in the state.
“The downside many felt was the cost for putting on the productions. UIL has left it up to the local districts to determine whether or not to compete every year or back to every other year because of the costs of the shows,” Torres said.

Read the full story about the band programs in your mid-week Bowie News.

The Pride of the Tribe Band at a recent marching contest. (Courtesy photo)
Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Sheriff’s Night Out enjoys big crowd

Published

7 days ago

on

10/07/2023

By

Yummy cupcakes capped off barbecue sandwich and chip meal at the Sheriff’s National Night Out Event Tuesday.
Families enjoyed music, kids’ games, snowcones, popcorn and more. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Saint Jo Fire brought its ambulance these youngsters got up close view of the interior.
Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending