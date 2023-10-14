COUNTY LIFE
Wise Hope presents healthy relationships class in November
The Wise Hope Crisis Center will present a Healthy Relationships Course Nov. 1-30 at the North Central Texas College campus room 118.
There will be seven classes at the following times and days: Monday/Wednesday, 2:30-3:45 p.m. and 4:30-5:45 p.m. and Tuesday/Thursday at the same times. This is a free course.
Please RSVP to 940-531-4003 or call to ask questions. You also could email [email protected].
The course will include examining what makes healthy vs. unhealthy relationships, determine acceptable and unacceptable behavior, acquiring and utilizing tools needed to affect positive change, self-regulation learning to manage challenging emotions in difficult circumstances, healthy boundaries and conflict resolution.
All services are free and 100% confidential to clients.
COUNTY LIFE
Partial solar eclipse on Saturday
Almost all of North America (except for western Alaska) will experience a strange and dramatic sky event on Oct. 14, as a partial solar eclipse will take place.
Depending on where you are located (and if your sky is reasonably clear) the Sun will appear to be dented, crescent shaped, or even ring-shaped.
The partial solar eclipse is special because it will become an “annular” solar eclipse for some viewers in the United States. That means that the Sun will appear to be a giant “ring of fire” or halo of reddish-golden light. The last time an event like this occurred in the United States was in 2012.
The Farmer’s Almanac states the eclipse will be seen over Midland at 11:43 a.m., San Antonio at 11:52 a.m. and Corpus Christi at 11:55 a.m. A specific time for the county could not be found.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie, Nocona marching bands prepare for UIL contest, possible state bid
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie and Nocona High Schools will send their marching bands off to University Interscholastic League contest on Oct. 14 and for the first time all bands will be eligible to advance to state contest.
In past years, Texas bands have had to alternate years to advance, but the rules changed this year. German Torres, Bowie band director, said this change is a great opportunity for bands to earn the chance to compete against the best bands in the state.
“The downside many felt was the cost for putting on the productions. UIL has left it up to the local districts to determine whether or not to compete every year or back to every other year because of the costs of the shows,” Torres said.
Read the full story about the band programs in your mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Sheriff’s Night Out enjoys big crowd
Trending
-
NEWS11 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS6 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS9 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS5 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS9 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS11 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS6 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash