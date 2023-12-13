SPORTS
Bowie boys and girls get challenged at tournaments
Bowie girls
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough final tournament at Poolville last week to get them ready for the rigors district play that starts this week.
The Lady Rabbits went 2-3 overall while playing some tough teams and learning a lot.
Bowie started off the tournament with a dominant win against Chico 41-15. Ziba Robbins led the team with 13 points and Parker Riddle was second with 11 points.
The difficulty quickly ramped up as the Lady Rabbits next played the top ranked 3A private school in the state Lubbock Christian. Bowie lost 55-25 as Robbins had a team high seven points.
In bracket play the next day, Bowie had its best win of the tournament, beating a tough Windthorst team 43-35. Robbins had a team high 12 points followed by Hanna Bell who scored 11 points.
The Lady Rabbits moved on, but ran into eighth ranked team in the state in 3A Paradise. The Lady Wildcats showed why as they beat Bowie 58-30. Emily Cueva led the team with nine points.
The Lady Rabbits final game of the tournament was against Gordon. It was the lowest scoring game of the tournament for Bowie as the defense played lights out, but the ball would not go into the basket for the Lady Rabbits.
Bowie lost 26-18. Riddle led the team with seven points.
Robbins and Cueva each were named to the all-tournament team individually.
Bowie boys
The Bowie boy’s basketball team had a much tougher time playing its second tournament at Graham last week.
The Jackrabbits went 1-3 overall while playing mostly bigger schools after finishing runners-up at S&S Consolidated the previous weekend.
Bowie played well at times and competed well, but just could not do enough of the small things to give it a chance to win in the end of these games.
The Jackrabbits lost to Wichita Falls High School 51-40. Andrew Sandhoff led the team with 19 points while Tucker Jones was second with 11.
Bowie then lost its closest game of the tournament against Lubbock Coranado 57-51. Sandhoff had a team high 18 points while Rayder Mann was second with 11 points.
The Jackrabbits then lost to Sweetwater 54-42 in a game where a bad third quarter dug Bowie too deep of a hole to get out of. Sandhoff scored 17 and Jones scored 10 to lead the team on the scoresheets.
The Jackrabbits got to end the tournament on a high note, dominating Olney 60-23. Sandhoff scored 21 points and Mann scored 16 to lead the team.
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won their second tournament of the season, with this one being extra special as they hosted the Tres Ninos tournament.
The Lady Indians went 5-0 to stay undefeated on the season as the top ranked team in the state in 2A continued to make it look easy.
Nocona started the tournament against Bells. Despite a slow start, the team picked up offensive momentum as the game went along which eventually led to a 73-35 blowout.
The Lady Indians finished the first day with a good win against the defending 3A state champ Holliday 69-55, though the Lady Eagles graduated most of the players from last years team.
On day two, Nocona picked up easy wins against Iowa Park 64-38 and Saint Jo 60-36 to qualify for the championship game.
There, the Lady Indians matched with one of 5A’s top programs in the state Argyle, though it was the JV team.
Despite playing the bigger school, Nocona showed the sub-varsity team what they didn’t know by winning with little drama 50-38 thanks to some second half adjustments.
On top of winning the overall championship, individually Skyler Smith and Meg Meekins were named to the all-tournament team.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a tough tournament playing only bigger schools at Nocona’s Tres Ninos tournament last week.
The Lady Panthers went 1-4 overall at the tournament that tested them throughout.
Saint Jo was the only 1A team in the varsity girls bracket and had an uphill battle.
The Lady Panthers started the district with their closest game of the tournament, one in which they let 3A Iowa Park go ahead the very end to win 51-49.
Saint Jo’s second game of day one was tougher, playing 5A Argyle’s JV team and losing 45-21.
The Lady Panthers had a better day two, winning against 4A Wichita Falls High School in dominant fashion 45-20.
Unfortunately, it was short lived as Saint Jo went up against tournament host Nocona.
The eventual tournament champion 2A Lady Indians won 60-36 against the Lady Panthers.
Saint Jo ended the tournament playing a 3A Holliday team that gave the Lady Panthers trouble scoring the ball as they lost 50-24.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns had a tough tournament out of state in Thackerville.
The Lady Horns went 1-2 overall while playing some good competition to get ready for the start of district play.
Forestburg won a close game against the tournament hosts 39-36 that was the highlight of the trip.
The Lady Horns then lost a low-scoring game against Healdton 37-21, before picking up the pace in the final game and losing a close game against Ringling 59-54.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough game on Friday’s homecoming game against 2A Tioga.
Prairie Valley was overwhelmed by a hot shooting night and tough press defense from Tioga, losing 89-27.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Linzie Priddy who scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers while Abbie Pepper was second scoring eight points all in the post.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles played some tough teams at last week’s Poolville tournament.
The Lady Eagles went 1-3 over the few days of games the team hopes will get them battle tested for district play starting up this week.
Bellevue had a tough first game against Gordon, losing 58-23. The Lady Eagles played better against Henrietta, but lost 56-44.
Bellevue then blew out tournament host Poolville 55-14 to earn its first win. It would prove to be the only win as the Lady Eagles lost against Victory Christian Academy 68-41.
Missing scores
Gold-Burg did not play in a tournament or game late last week.
Boys Roundup
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs had a happy homecoming night on Friday with an overtime win against 2A Tioga.
Prairie Valley won 60-51, overcoming a late run from Tioga in regulation that tied the score (initially).
Prairie Valley was coming off a big win against Wichita Christian, but playing a bigger school the younger team was not sure how it would hold up.
It was a close game throughout as Prairie Valley led 30-29 at halftime and 40-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
Prairie Valley eventually established the biggest lead of the game up 45-35 early in the fourth quarter.
Trying to run some clock, Tioga’s pressure defense forced mistakes and allowed the team to come back.
Both teams had chances to take the lead in regulation with free throws and last second possessions, but the score was tied at 47-47 heading into overtime.
Prairie Valley hit the ground running offensively in the extra period, scoring at a great pace that Tioga just could not match.
Prairie Valley won 60-51 to send the homecoming crowd home happy. Tyson Easterling led the team with 16 points while Dale Neugebauer and Jarrett Horton each added 12 points.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians finished second at their hosted Tres Ninos tournament last week.
The Indians went 5-1, losing only to the eventual champion Greenhill.
Nocona came into the tournament missing one starter as Conley Kleinhans competes at the Rodeo Junior World Finals in Las Vegas.
That didn’t stop the Indians from playing well as they picked up a close win against state-ranked Argyle’s JV team 47-45 to start off the tournament.
Nocona closed out the first day with an easy win against Muenster 55-36, highlighted with senior Brady McCasland scoring his 1,000 career point.
On day two, Nocona picked up wins against Saint Jo for the second time this season 74-42 before playing the 10th ranked team in 1A Huckabay. The Indians won with little trouble 64-45 to stay undefeated.
Nocona then played the only other undefeated team in the tournament, prep school Greenhill.
The Indians were leading most of the game, but it was never comfortable enough. The Hornets stole it at the end by one point to give Nocona its first loss of the tournament 69-68.
The Indians ended on a good note with an easy win against Lindsay 69-42 to finish second overall by record.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns had a tough two games at a tournament in Oklahoma in Thackerville.
There, the Longhorns went 0-2 while playing some tough teams.
Forestburg first played the tournament hosts and lost 60-47 against the Wildcats.
The Longhorns then played a familiar school from around this area, 2A S&S Consolidated. It was a closer game then the first for Forestburg, but the Rams won 64-57.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears played in their final tournament of the season at Petrolia last week.
The Bears went 1-3 overall against several similar sized schools.
Gold-Burg lost to Electra 66-37, against Newcastle 56-40 and a closer loss against Harrold 50-41.
The Bears finished the tournament with a dominant win against Vernon Northside 64-26.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers struggled playing against several bigger schools at Nocona’s Tres Ninos tournament last week.
The Panthers went 0-5 during the three days as they struggled against mostly bigger schools.
Saint Jo started off with a game against Lindsay. The Panthers nearly came back in the second half to force overtime at the buzzer, but lost 40-38.
Saint Jo then had a rough second day playing state-ranked Argyle’s JV team 42-30 and against tournament host Nocona for the second time this season, losing 74-42.
The Panthers then played down the road rival Muenster and lost 51-30 to start day two. Saint Jo ended the tournament playing the only other 1A team in the pool, though Huckabay is ranked 10th in the state in the classification. Still, the Panthers finished strong though they struggled scoring, losing 37-24.
Missing scores
I did not get results from Bellevue boys coach.
UIL releases cutoff numbers for realignment
Released on Friday, the University Interscholastic League put out the official cutoff numbers for conference realignment for the 2024-2026 school years.
Even with a few schools worried about possibly moving up, no area schools changed classification now with the numbers out.
Bowie was never worried about moving up from 3A to 4A, reporting 493 kids and the cutoff for 4A classification being 545. The school was even farther away from dropping down to division II in football, with the 3A division I cutoff number at 369.
Almost as big of news is the departure of state powerhouse Brock, which ended Bowie playoff runs in several sports over the years as the Eagles move up to 4A.
Nocona was ecstatic this time two years ago when it dropped down from 3A to 2A by one student. The Indians have reaped the benefits in almost every sport last year and already this year. Surely Nocona would not get so lucky again.
Well, the school turned in even less than it did two years ago and will stay in 2A for another two years. The cutoff number for 3A was 254 this time and Nocona turned in 234.
Saint Jo was another school that was worried about moving up. The Panthers have been the biggest 1A school in the area and have used that advantage to post great results in recent years in almost every sport.
Moving up to 2A would not just be an increase in competition, but also would mean Saint Jo football players and coaches would be transitioning from six-man football to traditional 11-man for the first time in many years.
Luckily, the Panthers were a few kids under the cutoff number once again. Saint Jo turned in 100.5 and the 2A cutoff was 105.
With the Panthers’ athletic director Mark Stevens retiring at the end of the school year, the next hire will have the benefit of utilizing Saint Jo’s number advantage for at least two more years before people have to worry again about the possibility of moving up.
Every other area school was not worried about moving up from 1A to 2A. However, for Gold-Burg and Forestburg, the two schools were worried about moving up in the football classification from division II to division I.
Forestburg was close, reporting 57 and the cutoff number being 61.5. Gold-Burg was well under reporting 49.
For area schools Bellevue and Prairie Valley that don’t play football, neither were worried about having to move up from 1A to 2A. Both would have to nearly double its enrollment numbers just to start to worry about the possibility as Bellevue turned in 52 and Prairie Valley turned in 45.
The final stage in realignment won’t come until Feb. 1, 2024, when the UIL releases district alignments for 2024-2026.
The final stage in realignment won't come until Feb. 1, 2024, when the UIL releases district alignments for 2024-2026.
