Boys Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs had a happy homecoming night on Friday with an overtime win against 2A Tioga.

Prairie Valley won 60-51, overcoming a late run from Tioga in regulation that tied the score (initially).

Prairie Valley was coming off a big win against Wichita Christian, but playing a bigger school the younger team was not sure how it would hold up.

It was a close game throughout as Prairie Valley led 30-29 at halftime and 40-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

Prairie Valley eventually established the biggest lead of the game up 45-35 early in the fourth quarter.

Trying to run some clock, Tioga’s pressure defense forced mistakes and allowed the team to come back.

Both teams had chances to take the lead in regulation with free throws and last second possessions, but the score was tied at 47-47 heading into overtime.

Prairie Valley hit the ground running offensively in the extra period, scoring at a great pace that Tioga just could not match.

Prairie Valley won 60-51 to send the homecoming crowd home happy. Tyson Easterling led the team with 16 points while Dale Neugebauer and Jarrett Horton each added 12 points.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians finished second at their hosted Tres Ninos tournament last week.

The Indians went 5-1, losing only to the eventual champion Greenhill.

Nocona came into the tournament missing one starter as Conley Kleinhans competes at the Rodeo Junior World Finals in Las Vegas.

That didn’t stop the Indians from playing well as they picked up a close win against state-ranked Argyle’s JV team 47-45 to start off the tournament.

Nocona closed out the first day with an easy win against Muenster 55-36, highlighted with senior Brady McCasland scoring his 1,000 career point.

On day two, Nocona picked up wins against Saint Jo for the second time this season 74-42 before playing the 10th ranked team in 1A Huckabay. The Indians won with little trouble 64-45 to stay undefeated.

Nocona then played the only other undefeated team in the tournament, prep school Greenhill.

The Indians were leading most of the game, but it was never comfortable enough. The Hornets stole it at the end by one point to give Nocona its first loss of the tournament 69-68.

The Indians ended on a good note with an easy win against Lindsay 69-42 to finish second overall by record.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns had a tough two games at a tournament in Oklahoma in Thackerville.

There, the Longhorns went 0-2 while playing some tough teams.

Forestburg first played the tournament hosts and lost 60-47 against the Wildcats.

The Longhorns then played a familiar school from around this area, 2A S&S Consolidated. It was a closer game then the first for Forestburg, but the Rams won 64-57.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears played in their final tournament of the season at Petrolia last week.

The Bears went 1-3 overall against several similar sized schools.

Gold-Burg lost to Electra 66-37, against Newcastle 56-40 and a closer loss against Harrold 50-41.

The Bears finished the tournament with a dominant win against Vernon Northside 64-26.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers struggled playing against several bigger schools at Nocona’s Tres Ninos tournament last week.

The Panthers went 0-5 during the three days as they struggled against mostly bigger schools.

Saint Jo started off with a game against Lindsay. The Panthers nearly came back in the second half to force overtime at the buzzer, but lost 40-38.

Saint Jo then had a rough second day playing state-ranked Argyle’s JV team 42-30 and against tournament host Nocona for the second time this season, losing 74-42.

The Panthers then played down the road rival Muenster and lost 51-30 to start day two. Saint Jo ended the tournament playing the only other 1A team in the pool, though Huckabay is ranked 10th in the state in the classification. Still, the Panthers finished strong though they struggled scoring, losing 37-24.

Missing scores

I did not get results from Bellevue boys coach.

