OBITUARIES
Eddie Joe Reeves
August 27, 1943 – December 10, 2023
SAINT JO – Eddie Joe Reeves, 80, died in his home on Dec. 10, 2023.
A family visitation took place on Dec. 14 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo, TX.
The funeral took place on Dec. 15 at Saint Jo Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Saint Jo with interment at Mountain Park Cemetery.
He was born in Muenster on Aug. 27, 1943. He was married to Brenda Sue Tuggle on June 5, 1964. They spent 59 years together. He was employed by the City of Saint Jo for more than 30 years. During most of those years, he was the city superintendent, licensed for water and sewage operations. Reeves was a member of Saint Jo Landmark Missionary Baptist Church for more than 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Lewis Reeves and Lois Elizabeth Wolfenberger Reeves; and his older brother, Emmet James (Jimmy) Reeves.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; son and Michael Reeves; two granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; brother, Thomas Reeves, Sr. and three nephews.
OBITUARIES
Joyce Earlene Simms
July 9, 1934 – December 15, 2023
RICHLAND HILLS – Joyce Earlene Simms, 89, died on Dec. 15, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home on Dec. 21.A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the chapel of the White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset.
She was born July 9, 1934 in Bohnam to John Henry and Ola Lee (Smith) Conway. She enjoyed cooking, loved to travel, gamble and was always up for fun.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and sons, Wadie Lee Lockaby and Gary Don Lockaby.
She is survived by her sister, Joann Flowers, Texarkana; her children, Brenda Horn, Weatherford, Jerry Lynn Lockaby, Richland Hills, and Teresa Simmons, Richland Hills; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
John Adrain Murphey
January 4, 1939 – December 16, 2023
NOCONA – John Adrain Murphey, 84, died on Dec. 16, 2023 in Wichita Falls, TX.
A memorial service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 with visitation at 1 p.m. prior to the service at First United Methodist Church in Nocona.
He was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Nocona to William S. and Anna Lee Jennings Murphey. He grew up Northwest of Nocona on the Jennings and Murphey farm in a Christian home attending church at Molsbee Chapel. He was a member of Jean’s Men’s Bible Class and was proud to have been baptized in Springdale, AR by the renowned Pastor Arnold Murray in September 1991. He attended school in Nocona and went to Dallas in 1955 to attend barber college. He got his barber license in 1956 and barbered there with his own shops. He met his future wife, Fern Jones from Oklahoma in 1957 and they married Feb. 21, 1958, then moved to Nocona in 1965. He had been active in many businesses, barber shops, grocery stores, Hilltop Burger Barn, real estate, home construction, antique malls and cattle ranching.
Preceded in death are his parents; sister, Helen Sawyer; and brothers, Billy Ray and Jerry Murphey.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Fern; daughters, Darla Womack and Karla Murphey; son, Mark Murphey; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Hospice of Wichita Falls, Texas, 4400 Cypress, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
OBITUARIES
Linda Sue Forson
Linda Sue Forson
October 28, 1942 – Decemember 11, 2023
NEWPORT – Linda Sue Forson, 81, died at her home on Dec. 11, 2023.
A memorial service to be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
She was born Oct. 28, 1942 in Fort Worth to James Darrell and Annie Lee Mills. She married the love of her life and soul-mate, Pat Forson in 1961. They spent 62 years together, always declaring they never wanted to be without the other. She died four weeks after Daddy.
Forson received her nursing degree in 1968. While earning her degree, and beginning her career as an Licensed Vocational Nurse. She and Pat moved their family to Newport in 1972. They started the Forson’s Forty Farm where they worked hard and lived happily for 51 years. She continued to work in the home health industry for several years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newport for more than 30 years, where she sang in the choir and enjoyed handing out candy to the kids.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Pat Forson and her parents, James Darrell and Annie Lee Mills.
She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Mills; three daughters, Tammy Vaughn, Terry Forson-Hyde and Tracy Blackburn; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS8 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS12 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS8 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS5 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS11 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint