Joyce Earlene Simms

Linda Sue Forson

October 28, 1942 – Decemember 11, 2023

NEWPORT – Linda Sue Forson, 81, died at her home on Dec. 11, 2023.

A memorial service to be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

She was born Oct. 28, 1942 in Fort Worth to James Darrell and Annie Lee Mills. She married the love of her life and soul-mate, Pat Forson in 1961. They spent 62 years together, always declaring they never wanted to be without the other. She died four weeks after Daddy.

Forson received her nursing degree in 1968. While earning her degree, and beginning her career as an Licensed Vocational Nurse. She and Pat moved their family to Newport in 1972. They started the Forson’s Forty Farm where they worked hard and lived happily for 51 years. She continued to work in the home health industry for several years.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newport for more than 30 years, where she sang in the choir and enjoyed handing out candy to the kids.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Pat Forson and her parents, James Darrell and Annie Lee Mills.

She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Mills; three daughters, Tammy Vaughn, Terry Forson-Hyde and Tracy Blackburn; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.