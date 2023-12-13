Lay a wreath for a veteran this Saturday

Members of the Bowie Lions Club will be out in force on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 at Jacksboro National and Legend bank drive-ins collecting for their annual food drive to provide 100 boxes of non-perishable food to 50 families in need.

These names and addresses of recipients are provided by the utilities department of the City of Bowie. Please open your hearts and pocketbooks to this annual Christmas projects of the Bowie Lions Club.

This is a long-time tradition in the Bowie area. Collection cans also will be at Sanger Bank and Wellington State Bank. The Lions members send out thanks to everyone in advance for donations.