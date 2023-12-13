Connect with us

Lay a wreath for a veteran this Saturday

5 hours ago

Live evergreen holiday wreaths complete with a red bow will be laid on the graves of veterans at Elmwood Cemetery on Dec. 16.
This annual ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 with guest speaker Bryan Chisholm, ag teacher at Bowie High School and veteran. The Amity Club coordinates the Wreath project and invites anyone to attend helping lay the wreaths on the many graves at the cemetery.
Those who lay a wreath are asked to speak the veteran’s name on the stone outloud before laying the wreath at the grave, to take a moment to remember the veteran.
Call Angela Short at 940-841-1315 with questions.

Forestburg sparkles for second annual Christmas festival

5 hours ago

12/13/2023

The community of Forestburg hosted its second annual Christmas Festival this past Saturday with many activities including a lighted parade. See more photos from this event in the mid-week Bowie News. (Courtesy photos)

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive for the Forestburg Christmas Parade. (Courtesy photo)
Lions to collect funds for food baskets

5 hours ago

12/13/2023

Members of the Bowie Lions Club will be out in force on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 at Jacksboro National and Legend bank drive-ins collecting for their annual food drive to provide 100 boxes of non-perishable food to 50 families in need.
These names and addresses of recipients are provided by the utilities department of the City of Bowie. Please open your hearts and pocketbooks to this annual Christmas projects of the Bowie Lions Club.
This is a long-time tradition in the Bowie area. Collection cans also will be at Sanger Bank and Wellington State Bank. The Lions members send out thanks to everyone in advance for donations.

Nocona employees enjoy holiday party

6 hours ago

12/13/2023

Karen Teague, librarian at Nocona Public Library, was honored as Employee of the Year at the city party last week. (courtesy photo)

(Below) Nocona Public Works Director Winston Ezzell was holiday best dressed at the city party with Christmas theme head-to-toe. (Courtesy photo)

