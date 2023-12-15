Lay a holiday wreath for a veteran Saturday

Live evergreen holiday wreaths complete with a red bow will be laid on the graves of veterans at Elmwood Cemetery on Dec. 16.

This annual ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 with guest speaker Bryan Chisholm, ag teacher at Bowie High School and veteran. The Amity Club coordinates the Wreath project and invites anyone to attend helping lay the wreaths on the many graves at the cemetery.

Those who lay a wreath are asked to speak the veteran’s name on the stone outloud before laying the wreath at the grave, to take a moment to remember the veteran.

Call Angela Short at 940-841-1315 with questions.