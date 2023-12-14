Water to be off in specific area Friday

The City of Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 in Saint Jo City Hall and will consider possible zoning changes for a potential new business.

There will be discussion for a change to rezone 59.01 acres of city-owned property at the corner of U.S. Highway 82 and Field Road in the city to be changed from agricultural to commercial district. City officials have been working with developers interested in possibly bringing a Dollar General to town.

Part of this property has been leased to a local company and it also is adjacent to land used by Easy Street Shelter for its facility and behind that the city wastewater system. Cindy Castle also is scheduled to speak on behalf of the shelter at Wednesday’s meeting to discuss updates of lease land.

Other topics on the agenda include a request to place temporary signage for Windmill Grill on U.S. 82; reports and quarterly statements from the economic boards 4A and 4B; monthly financial statement and paying bills; verbal reports and minutes from the Nov. 8 and Nov. 23 meetings.