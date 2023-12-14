NEWS
Water to be off in specific area Friday
City of Bowie water customers between Slaughter Road and Old Bowie Lake along U.S. Highway 81 will be without water tomorrow morning (Friday, December 15th) beginning at approximately 8 a.m. in order to repair a water leak. The water department crew will be working as fast as possible; however the repairs may take several hours. Please plan accordingly.
DA, Pct. 1 commissioner get challengers for Republic primary
Monday was the final day for prospective party primary candidates to file for their respective March 5, 2024 elections and as of Tuesday, Montague County has only two contested county races for 2024 while the state races have multiple contested races for the districts that represent the county.
All the county candidates are running on the Republican ballot. The 97th District Attorney’s race will see DA Casey Hall challenged by Katie Woods Boggeman, a criminal defense attorney in Henrietta. The 97th district represents Montague, Archer and Clay Counties.
The precinct one commissioner’s race has incumbent Roy Darden, Bowie, facing Charles King, Forestburg, and Gerald Upton, Sunset, to retain his seat
McEwen named to city council vacancy
Members of the Bowie City Council appointed TJay McEwen to fill the vacancy in the precinct one post during its Monday night meeting.
The vacancy occurred last month with Councilor Laura Sproles resigning due to a move out of the precinct. There is one year left on the term.
McEwen is a bank manager at Wellington State Bank and has lived in his precinct for eight years. He and his wife Courtney have one son, Quinn. McEwen served on the charter commission that recently updated the city charter and was on the planning and zoning commission. The new councilor also is active in Bowie Rotary.
Pictured – Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris shakes hands with TJay McEwen after the took the oath of office for precinct one Monday night. He fills the vacancy after Laura Sproles resigned due to a move. There were five who submitted applications.
City of Saint Jo to consider zoning change request for possible new business
The City of Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 in Saint Jo City Hall and will consider possible zoning changes for a potential new business.
There will be discussion for a change to rezone 59.01 acres of city-owned property at the corner of U.S. Highway 82 and Field Road in the city to be changed from agricultural to commercial district. City officials have been working with developers interested in possibly bringing a Dollar General to town.
Part of this property has been leased to a local company and it also is adjacent to land used by Easy Street Shelter for its facility and behind that the city wastewater system. Cindy Castle also is scheduled to speak on behalf of the shelter at Wednesday’s meeting to discuss updates of lease land.
Other topics on the agenda include a request to place temporary signage for Windmill Grill on U.S. 82; reports and quarterly statements from the economic boards 4A and 4B; monthly financial statement and paying bills; verbal reports and minutes from the Nov. 8 and Nov. 23 meetings.
