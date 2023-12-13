DA, Pct. 1 commissioner get challengers for Republic primary

Monday was the final day for prospective party primary candidates to file for their respective March 5, 2024 elections and as of Tuesday, Montague County has only two contested county races for 2024 while the state races have multiple contested races for the districts that represent the county.

All the county candidates are running on the Republican ballot. The 97th District Attorney’s race will see DA Casey Hall challenged by Katie Woods Boggeman, a criminal defense attorney in Henrietta. The 97th district represents Montague, Archer and Clay Counties.



The precinct one commissioner’s race has incumbent Roy Darden, Bowie, facing Charles King, Forestburg, and Gerald Upton, Sunset, to retain his seat

