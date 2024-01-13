NEWS
Allsup’s replat tabled; citizen appeals to council
By BARBARA GREEN
A property owner next to a planned Allsup’s store/truck stop asked the Bowie City Council this week to table approval of the firm’s replat request to allow him time to talk with the developer on possible mitigation for noise, lights, etc. at the property.
George Clay resides on property just behind the land purchased by BW Gas and Convenience Retail LLC to build a new Allsup’s store at State Highway 59 and U.S. 287.
In his presentation to the council he raised two questions of legality on the rezoning of the property, which was changed to light industrial allowing for large trucks and the replat process where four lots would be made into one.
A full audience was on hand as in the end the council voted after a lengthy discussion to table the replat. On Wednesday a meeting was called for approval of the replat at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. It is the only item on the agenda.
Dirtwork recently began on the property after the deal closed on the land, which was the former site of Jim Bowie Restaurant for many years before a fire destroyed the restaurant.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Pictured: Dirt work begins at the site of the new proposed Allsup’s Store with space and fuel pumps for large trucks. (Bowie News file photo)
City absorbing $700,000 to $800,000 in PCR shortfall
By BARBARA GREEN
There was a 4-2 vote this week by the Bowie City Council not to increase the Power Cost Recovery Factor, which is part of the electric customer’s bill.
The item was listed as Power Cost Recovery increase and the council went into closed executive session citing competitive utility issues. After almost an hour the council returned to open session with Councilor TJay McEwen making a motion to accept the recommendation as presented by the city manager.
McEwen and Stephanie Post were the only yes votes with the motion failing. The meeting then adjourned.
There was about a dozen people in the audience who waited out the session many who afterward said on social media they felt their presence staved off a power rate increase. The majority of the city council also did not want to be the ones to raise electric rates which always creates citizen unrest.
With little information about what was proposed, City Manager Bert Cunningham said after the meeting he wanted to help educate the public on the PCRF and why he proposed an increase of .0111 that would have been just under $9 a month for an average residential customer. The city has been absorbing between $718,000 to $$806,000 during the past two fiscal years.
From information also provided to the city council at the meeting, he explained the PCRF is the variable portion of wholesale power costs and changes as needed based on factors in the wholesale market, including, but not limited to, increases or decreases in the cost of natural gas, the fuel that generates most of the electricity in Texas.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Commissioners meet in called session
Montague County Commissioners will meet in called session at 9 a.m. on Jan. 16.
An executive session is set to meet with legal counsel from Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott regarding Nocona ISD vs Wilma N. Demoss.
Other items include considering the need for a county animal control facility; grant funding for the district attorney, county attorney and sheriff’s offices and consideration of auctioning off two old constable trucks and one vehicle from juvenile probation.
Two go to ER after accident
Bowie Police responded to this two-vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 287 Access Road and State Highway 59 at 9:08 a.m. Jan. 11. Jason McCoy 35, Seymour was driving a Jeep Cherokee was north on the Hwy. 287 frontage Road and he told police he did not see the Nissan driven by Laura Wilkes, 59, Graham after stopping at the stop sign. McCoy then pulled out in front of Wilkes and they collided. Wilkes and her passenger Namane Shubert were transported by Bowie EMS to the Bowie emergency room. (News photo by Barbara Green)
