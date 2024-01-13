Allsup’s replat tabled; citizen appeals to council

By BARBARA GREEN

A property owner next to a planned Allsup’s store/truck stop asked the Bowie City Council this week to table approval of the firm’s replat request to allow him time to talk with the developer on possible mitigation for noise, lights, etc. at the property.

George Clay resides on property just behind the land purchased by BW Gas and Convenience Retail LLC to build a new Allsup’s store at State Highway 59 and U.S. 287.

In his presentation to the council he raised two questions of legality on the rezoning of the property, which was changed to light industrial allowing for large trucks and the replat process where four lots would be made into one.

A full audience was on hand as in the end the council voted after a lengthy discussion to table the replat. On Wednesday a meeting was called for approval of the replat at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. It is the only item on the agenda.

Dirtwork recently began on the property after the deal closed on the land, which was the former site of Jim Bowie Restaurant for many years before a fire destroyed the restaurant.

Pictured: Dirt work begins at the site of the new proposed Allsup’s Store with space and fuel pumps for large trucks. (Bowie News file photo)